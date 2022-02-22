Rabiot’s criminal entry against Chukwueze who did not review the VAR… and ended in tangana

VAR blackout at La Cerámica! Incomprehensible what happened in the Villarreal CF-Juventus. Around the 75th minute of the match, and with the score at 1-1, Rabiot committed a criminal tackle on Chukwueze.

Italian soccer player He raised his boot to the height of the Nigerian’s knee and dug his heels into it, leaving him lying on the green. The referee only punished the harsh action with a yellow card, while the Submarino players asked for more punishment for Rabiot.

The VAR reviewed the play and did not call the referee to see it in detail. Nobody in the yellow team understood how he did not end up with red due to the seriousness of the tackle, which endangered Chukwueze’s physical integrity. Luckily the attacker was able to get up and continue with the game.

Tangana on the green

Rulli came out from his goal to reproach Rabiot for his action, that he could do a lot of damage to his partner. The Argentine, who caused a mini tangana in La Cerámica, was also booked with a yellow card.

Capoue was in charge of putting peace, although he also criticized the Frenchman for the harshness of his ironing.