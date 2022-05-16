Qualcomm announces an event for May 20





Qualcomm could be about to launch the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plusan improved chip compared to the current Gen 1 that would arrive with higher performance and possibly greater efficiency, although this is all speculation until launch day arrives. This possible launch comes as a result of an announcement made by the company.

As we see under these lines, the company has announced (in Chinese) that it will hold a presentation event for this May 20, so hopefully some new components will be introduced, among which would be the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, a new processor for flagships of the different companies in the world.



Being an advertisement in Chinese, it is possible that some brand in the region is the first to make use of these processors, although apparently Samsung would use this processor in one of its next folding terminals –although probably only in those markets where they do not make use of their Exynos processors—.

Another of the processors that is believed to be launched would be a new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, a mid-range chip that would arrive in a new Oppo smartphone, although again, until we get to the presentation.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.