Qatar 2022 World Cup: the rivals that could touch Argentina in the first stage… and those that it would avoid

The World Cup year begins to feel. The World Cup is slowly defining which teams are going to be part of the competition and also what the groups will be like, after the date and time of the long-awaited draw is known. FIFA announced the day that, in some way, the World Cup fever will start: n Friday, April 1, at 1:00 p.m. in Argentina, The assembly of the groups for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be defined.construction workers at the iconic Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar. Matthew Ashton – AMA – Getty Images Europe ceremony with the ciboriums, the 32 classified teams will not be known yet, since the continental playoffs of Conmebol and Concacaf will be missing. The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held on the occasion of the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha, Qatar, the home and capital city of the host country. the team led by Lionel Scaloni begins to speculate which selections could be crossed in the group wheel. Some great teams I would avoid, but on the horizon, they appear powers with which it could be measured. All within the framework of speculation.Lionel Messi holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the 2021 Copa América final against Brazil at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de JaneiroCARL DE SOUZA – AFPThe 32 teams will be divided into four pots, with eight teams in each. The FIFA ranking will determine the distribution of the countries. The first seven are placed in pot 1, along with the host (Qatar) and so on with the other pots. In the latest ranking published by the entity that manages football worldwide, the Argentina is in fourth place, what will give you the place of head of series. And that will no longer change: in the March ranking the selection will continue to be in the privilege lot. Argentina will be one of the top seeds in the draw for the group round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup JUAN MABROMATA – AFP The six selected by ranking and already involved in the next World Cup are Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England and Spain, in addition to the local (Italy is sixth and Portugal, eighth, but both must play for qualification in the European playoffs). These teams will be part of pot 1 along with Qatar, although the eighth remains to be defined.That place could be occupied by Italy o Portugal, who found themselves in the same UEFA World Cup playoff draw and will meet in the final if they previously eliminate North Macedonia and Turkey, respectively, so one of the two teams will not be in Qatar 2022. On 24 the semifinals will be played in March; on the 29th, the final. Giovanni Di Lorenzo suffers, like all of Italy: will he go to Qatar? Peter Morrison – AP It is clear that the albiceleste team will not share a group with the big teams in pot 1, but those that appear in pot 2. There, you can see some of the cuckoos that no one would want to face in the group stage: Germany is one of them. The Germans will be the black beast of the draw. For having been left out in the first round of the 2018 World Cup, they fell dramatically in the FIFA ranking, although they are now one of the candidates to win the title. It is at number 11. Germany will be in pot 2 of the draw so it could be Argentina’s rival in the World Cup group round They also appear Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia, Serbia, Switzerland and, also, the selected one of Mexico, directed by Tata Martino, who has not yet qualified, but is close to completing it. As for the pots 3 and 4 It is still impossible to glimpse them, due to the fact that there are a large number of games remaining for the definition on all continents. Can Tata Martino’s Mexico be Argentina’s opponent? Hector Vivas – Getty Images South America At the moment there are 15 qualified teams: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Argentina, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Iran and South Korea. The next fifa date March (between 24 and 29, when Argentina will receive Venezuela and visit Ecuador, with Pekerman and Alfaro on the bench) will leave several classified teams. And in June the 32 teams that will travel to Qatar for the The greatest football event, which will start, for the first time in history, in our spring: from November 21 to December 18. Distributed on each continent, these are the classifieds (and those that are missing), so far: Messi, against Fabinho: Argentina and Brazil are candidatesMarcelo Aguilar – LA NACION Cristiano Ronaldo still does not know if he will play the World Cup