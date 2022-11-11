Qatar 2022 World Cup. From Franco Armani to Mario Kempes: how the relationship between the local presence in the World Cups changed

A poor and increasingly discredited product discovers its consequences in the assembly of the list of 26 players that it will designate Lionel Scalloni for him Qatar World Cup 2022. the figure of Franco Armani is the only one who will represent the local mediaa number that highlights the inverse relationship between the presence of soccer players who play in the national tournament, compared to those who are part of the competitive and powerful leagues in Europe. It is a totally opposite situation to the one that César Luis Menotti processed when he had to design the roster for the 1978 World Cup, where Mario Kempes was presented as the only piece that joined the group from abroad.: The Matador, finally a scorer and a figure in the team’s first World Cup conquest, had spent two seasons in Valencia, Spain.Mario Kempes celebrates one of his goals in the 1978 final against the Netherlands. El Matador was the only “foreigner” of that champion teamArchivoMultiple factors invited the coaches to choose between the players who play in foreign leagues over the Argentine championship, just as there are many reasons that prompt soccer players to emigrate. Competitiveness, measuring yourself all the time with the best on the planet, a reason that no coach can avoid. Armani’s presence collides to a certain extent with Scaloni’s primary intention, which was to summon three goalkeepers to play outside: Emilian drawing Martinez, from Aston Villa, in the premier leagueis measured with attackers of the stature of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, Gabriel Jesús and for the current season the relentless Erling Haaland joined. Geronimo Rulli, in Villarreal, of the Spanish League, has rivals from the hierarchy of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann or Álvaro Morata. The third option could be John Musso (Atalanta), but a broken cheekbone in September took him out of the battle; Agustín Marchesín (Celta) completed the international draw, against Armani and Agustín Rossi (Boca), from the local media. Julián Álvarez, Franco Armani’s former teammate at River, and the last player on the list to leave Argentine football abroadANDRES KUDACKI – AFPThe 1995 regulation change, with the Bosman Law, any footballer from the European Union can play without restriction, it opened the borders and the market and thus made possible greater facilities to emigrate. Excluding Lionel Messi, who made his way from the lower divisions of Barcelona, ​​and Armani, the rest of the names were captured by the six best leagues in Europe: England, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and Portugal are the countries that are distributed to the players who feed the dream. Messi’s star lights up PSG and Ligue1, which Nicolás Tagliafico arrived at this yearafter his five seasons at Ajax (Netherlands; the Premier League has a representative poker with Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister; the Bundesliga shelters Exequiel Palacios; the portuguese super league is patented with Nicolas Otamendi and Enzo Fernandezwhile the Italian Series A dispose of Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Joaquin Correa and Leandro Paredes; the most numerous is The Spanish league, with Rodrigo DePaul, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Papuan Gomez, Marcos Acuna, Guido Rodriguez, Angel Correa, and Juan Foyththe last two disputing the last place for Qatar. Ariel Ortega, along with Claudio Husain, the two players from the local media that Marcelo Bielsa called up for the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup. If Armani is the only player from the national league, in South Korea-Japan 2002 was about to repeat the experience: Ariel Ortega and Claudio Husain –both from River– were the names of the local medium led by Marcelo Bielsa to the asian date. For Germany 2006, José Pekerman included three elements: Roberto Abbondanzieri and Rodrigo Palacio –Boca– and Oscar Ustari, from Independiente; the same amount Alexander Sabella, who quoted for Brazil 2014 a Maxi Rodríguez (Newell’s) and Fernando Gago and Agustín Orion (Boca). Diego Maradona summoned six nationals to South Africa 2010: Otamendi (Vélez), Juan Sebastián Verón and Clemente Rodríguez (Students), Martín Palermo (Boca), Diego Pozo and Ariel Garcé, both from Colón. Maradona and Palermo in an eternal embrace; It was the night of the victory against Greece in South Africa 2010, when the Titan scored his only World Cup goalFabián Marelli – LA NACIONThe end of Qatar 2022 was the World Cup 1978, where seven Argentine teams contributed 20 of the 22 names: River, with Daniel Passarella, Ubaldo Fillol, Leopoldo Luque, Norberto Alonso and Oscar Ortíz; Independent, Daniel Bertoni, Rubén Galván, Omar Larrosa and Rubén Pagnanini; Hurricane, Osvaldo Ardiles, René Houseman and Héctor Baley; Workshops (Cordoba), Luis Galván, José Valencia and Miguel Oviedo; Racing, Ricardo Villa and Daniel Killer; San Lorenzo, Jorge Olguin and Ricardo La Volpe; Newells, Americo Gallego. Alberto Tarantini did it as a free footballer and his last club was Boca. The formation of Argentina that won the 1978 World Cup final: Mario Kempes, between Alberto Tarantini and Ubaldo Fillol, the only player on the list who played abroadArchivoSince then, slowly, the presence of those who played abroad began to advance about local players. In Spain 1982 and Mexico 1986, the ratio was 15 to 7 in favor of those who played in the Argentine league. Italy 1990 reversed the model for the first time, with a dozen names that performed in the country –Sergio Batista, José Serrizuela and Ángel Comizzo (river); Nestor Fabbri and Julio Olarticoechea (Racing); Ricardo Giusti and Pedro Monzon (Independent); John Simon (Mouth); Gustavo Dezotti (Newell’s) and Fabian Cancelarich (Ferro).– and 13, out. Alfio Basile returned supremacy to the nationals in the United States 1994: 12 to 10. Already from France 1998 there was no turning back: Daniel Passarella quoted Germán Burgos, Leonardo Astrada, Marcelo Gallardo, Sergio Berti, Pablo Cavallero and Marcelo Delgado –He directed the first four at River– and the rest were from foreign leagues. Russia 2018 He had just four representatives on Jorge Sampaoli's list: Armani and Enzo Perez (river)Maximiliano Meza (Independent) and Cristian Pavon (Boca).