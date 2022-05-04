Punished, Russia considers swapping UEFA for Asian Confederation

Change may happen after European body announces new sanctions against the country The Russian Football Federation (RFU) may leave UEFA and migrate to the Asian Confederation (AFC). The exchange, still under study, would be in response to the punishments that the European entity imposed on the country, because of the war in Ukraine. Among them are the absences of local clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The new sanctions were announced by Uefa last Monday (2), and also involve the men’s teams – which were banned from the Nations League and World Cup qualifiers – and women, who will be out of Eurocup. “I think the time has come to seriously think about a possible move to the Asian Football Confederation,” Dmitry Pirog, vice chairman of the Federation’s Sports Committee, told Russian state television Match TV. Pirog justifies that the change is valid since there is no forecast for the end of punishments. The measure would increase the chances of clubs and national teams from Russia to compete in international competitions organized by the AFC. However, the idea of ​​changing confederations is not unanimous and has already met with resistance. Vyacheslav Koloskov, former president of the Russian Federation, rejected the idea, taking a stand against confederation migration. “If we go to Asia, we would never go back to Europe and it would be the death of Russian football,” he said.