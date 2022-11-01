The scariest night of the year is here and at Vikika Team we don’t want you to run out of ideas. Because we like to take care of ourselves daily, in a sustainable way and without an expiration date, we take advantage of each celebration to create the most appetizing and nutritious healthy options. You will love today’s recipe as much as we do. do you want to try these Pumpkin donuts for Halloween? Surprise your loved ones and enjoy the most terrifying fun in style. Something that surprises many people who begin to adopt changes, in order to improve their health and their lifestyle, is that It is not necessary to stop doing what we enjoy, like celebrating special dates that normally expose us to a lot of excesses. The key here is not in the party itself, nor in the amount of unhealthy food that is put before us. The secret, without a doubt, is to be clear about why we are adopting a healthy habit in terms of nutrition, bet on him and make decisions for his benefit. Does this mean saying NO to all the whims that we may fancy at a given moment? No way! It is about adapting our options to our goals and, of course, fleeing from any type of remorse if you finally decide to fall into temptation.

Pumpkin Donuts Recipe for Halloween

The important thing in a healthy lifestyle is what we do most of the time: train, eat well, rest, get active, share quality time with other people, etc. If one day you eat a sweet, you don’t train, you can’t sleep the recommended hours… nothing happens! Tomorrow will be another day, in which you will fulfill and continue to the fullest with a good attitude and predisposition. And now yes, we won’t make you wait any longer to enjoy this recipe for Pumpkin donuts for Halloween.

INGREDIENTS

get the following ingredients and get ready to enjoy: 1 egg. 300 g of egg whites. ½ pumpkin. 90 g oatmeal. 1 sachet of yeast. Cinnamon to taste. Dark chocolate. Sliced ​​almonds. Grated coconut. Sweetener.

ELABORATION

Follow these steps and enjoy! Beat the egg whites. Add the egg, cinnamon, sweetener and gasifier. Add the oatmeal and mix. On the other hand, mash the pumpkin and add it to the mixture. Stir. Pour the mixture into the oven molds and heat. Once done, dip in chocolate and decorate with grated coconut and sliced ​​almonds. Ready-to-eat delight! If you decide to prepare these Pumpkin donuts for Halloweendon’t forget to share the results on networks and mention us at @vikikateam and @vikikacosta so we can see them.