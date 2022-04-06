Protesters block Av. Outline in protest over being hit by a car

About 20 people are concentrated on Av. Contour, at the time of Solar do Unhão, on the night of this Wednesday (06), in protest over the trampling that occurred in the locality on March 24th. According to Transalvador, the protesters blocked both avenues. Agency agents are on site to manage traffic.

Protest leaves Av. Lafayete Coutinho (Contorno) closed in both directions. Avoid the region if possible.— Transalvador (@Transalvador1) April 6, 2022

The Military Police were also called and a team from the 18th BPM was sent, around 18:20. At the scene, the police found that residents of the Gamboa community had closed the road to protest and demand justice for the two people who were run over. The demonstration is still in progress, until the moment of this publication, being accompanied by the PM.

remember the case

A man was arrested after running over two people on Avenida Contorno, near the Museum of Modern Art. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Thursday (24). The two victims were taken to the State General Hospital (HGE) and one of them is in serious condition, according to information from TV Bahia. The victims were identified as Miraci Silva, 47, who had fractures to his arm and injuries to his face, and a young man identified only as Milton, 29, who is in the most delicate state of health and needed to be intubated. In a statement, the Military Police reported that police officers from the 16th CIPM were patrolling the region when they were informed by witnesses that a Volvo model vehicle ran over two people and that residents of the Gamboa community threatened to lynch the driver of the car. The police called Samu and more police teams to contain the witnesses. According to the Civil Police, the driver was taken by military police to the 1st Territorial Police Station (DT/Barris). He was booked in flagrante delicto for culpable bodily harm while driving a motor vehicle, heard and released, upon posting bail of 20 minimum wages. Still according to the police, the toxicological test did not identify the use of alcohol in the blood. He will respond to inquiry. Security camera footage was requested, and forensic guides on the vehicle and victims were dispatched.