Profile Home Office is Bad bomb with ironies about the worker’s life

The home office was an inevitable aspect during the Coronavirus pandemic and several sectors of our society changed the face-to-face work plan to the virtual one. And it was during this period that Darlin Macedo decided to create the profile on Instagram Home Office é Ruim, Bom é…. With the idea of ​​making fun of every moment he was in, the graphic designer now has almost 40 thousand followers and many compliments in the comments and directs. metropolises, Darlin recalled the beginning of his “adventure” on social media. “I was taking a trip to Salvador, in January 2021, and I made a post on my personal Stories with the caption ‘home office is bad, it’s good to take traffic’. The image had a computer and behind it was the hotel, the pool, the sea, all very beautiful,” she said.

After posting, the designer received a suggestion from a friend to create the page and the creator’s first response was negative. “He sent me a direct saying: ‘Darlin, why don’t you create the profile Home Office is Bad and play with these things?’. I replied saying that it was a lot of work and that I wasn’t going to do it”, he explained. The change of mind came in March, when Darlin saw a way to distract himself from everything that was happening. “I decided to create because I was in the pandemic and it was a way to have fun and stop thinking about the crisis a little bit. I thought it was cool that a lot of people would see it that way too. I created the page to bring joy to the people, at least to take a minute there to forget and smile a little “, he added. The posts in the Home Office are Bad, Good is… in person. However, as he works from home to this day, Darlin takes advantage of the help of friends, followers and several other people who arrive through direct or in comments from other pages. Even co-workers and his boss follow the updates and share.

“Inspiration is several things that happen in person and that are not so cool. Queuing at the microwave, for example, already made a post. There are a lot of things that are not cool in the home office and I also put them because the page is ironic and serves both audiences”, she revealed.

Even the situation of the designer himself has become a meme on the page: “My experience is shown in several posts and people see it very clearly and identify with everything I do”.

Routine

The number of posts varies greatly. That’s because Darlin also pays attention to memes and takes the opportunity to surf the wave. “I make up to five posts a day, because it’s a lot, it’s a lot of content, a lot of cool stuff and I always take advantage of the memes that I can fit into my content. In the period of Big Brother Brasil (BBB), I made several posts of the eliminated ones and took advantage of the moment of the memes. This gave the page a big boost”, he celebrated. The followers, in fact, are a part of the page in which the graphic designer feels most proud. “The feeling is the coolest in the world. I’m very happy for every 100 followers we get because I was afraid if it would work or if it would go wrong. I get a lot of feedback, from people I help, from people who have problems in person or at work, and I help make their day happier. So, this already pays for the entire creation of the page, it’s not just the number of followers”, he said. many people who are in person and send me pictures of what is happening. As I’m not in person, sometimes I run out of ideas and these guys save me. I interact with everyone, I answer, if they tag me in the comments I’ll go there and give a moral. It’s something that brings me closer to the followers.”

Home Office is Bad in Darlin’s LifeIn addition to the feedback, Darlin has evolved as a person and learned a lot from creating the page. “I was too afraid to do things and the crowd would think it was bad, it’s my way. But, after I created the page, it got better and I saw that you really have to risk it and you have to put your face. I’m very happy that it’s working.” With the page growing and with more and more followers, Darlin started to receive partnership proposals and started to profit. “I started to make a profit for now, I partnered with Impulso Team and we did a four-post contract. This was my first publication, two posts have already been published and we really liked the level of interaction, the amount of likes and everything else, and I also really liked the proposal for posts. We are talking and everything is flowing very cool and I hope that this partnership will last much longer”, he concluded. Darlin Macedo is already eyeing other events in the future and plans to do even more. “I have several posts ready and the visual identity ready for the World Cup. There will be a lot of football-oriented content and I hope it works out very well. Up front, I’m still thinking about opening some stationery store, planners, pens, mugs, those things”, he concluded.

