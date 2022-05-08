Prison Drama ‘Time’ Takes Big Awards at TV BAFTAs

The prison drama ‘Time’ and its leading man, Sean Beanwere the big winners in the awards BAFTA of television delivered this Sunday in London.

‘Time’, from the BBCwon the award for best miniseries above the great favorite, ‘It’s a sin’, from Channel 4, which recounts the experiences of a group of young gay men in the midst of the outbreak of AIDS at the beginning of the eighties. The protagonist of ‘Time’, Sean Bean, was also recognized as best actor, while the British Jodie Comer was distinguished as best actress in the dramatic miniseries ‘Help’ about a residence in times of covid, above great performers like Kate Winslet or Emily Watson. Meanwhile, in the category of best international series there was also a surprise with the victory of ‘The Underground Railroad’ about slavery in the United States in the 19th century, about other names that a priori started with more options such as those of ‘the squid game‘, ‘Mare of Eastown’ or ‘Succession’.

Precisely the acclaimed series of HBO about the fights and intrigues of the heirs of the Roy family won a BAFTA thanks to Matthew MacFadyen for Best Supporting Actorwhile the best secondary actress accompanied the protagonist of ‘Help’, since she was the interpreter of the same series Cathy Tyson. Despite all the great winner of the night was London rapper and chef Big Zuuwho won the awards for best entertainment production and best reportage with his show ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eats’.

As best news coverage was recognized the shocking ITV news report from the bowels of Capitol on January 6, 2021, when he was assaulted by supporters of the former president donald trump. Many of the winners had words to defend the public channel Chanel 4, which plans to be privatized in the coming months by the Conservative government of Boris Johnson.