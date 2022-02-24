Pools that knew how to integrate with nature

1- Northern Pond

This garden, designed by the architect María Elena Acuña, is located in one of the highest areas of a neighborhood in the province of Salta from where the roofs and the neighbors’ water tanks could be seen. undesirable views of the nearby landscape, cast shadows on the exterior space, gain sectors of use to counteract the steep slope of the terrain and frame more distant views.

What plants were used?

With the vegetation, the premise was to restore the native forest by planting groups of chañares, espinillos, cina-cinas. In addition, some bushy olive trees frame the views. Finally, some grasses and aromatic plants complete the landscape proposal. In Pilar: a transparent house designed to look at the horizon

2- River pot

In this house, the perfume of wood is the protagonist and, together with stone, they form an unbeatable duo, both inside and outside. Three independent stone blocks make up the house. The design of the pool is inspired by one of the most interesting points of the Cordovan essence: the river pots. Perfect flowers to grow on the edge of the pool The pool was made with flat Patagonian porphyry stones of various shades that make up the wet edge.