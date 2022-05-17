Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Police officer suspected of killing barber presents himself to Police Internal Affairs

The investigator suspected of killing Neviton Rodrigues da Silva, 39, in the Cidade Nova neighborhood, on Saturday (14), presented himself to the Civil Police Internal Affairs (Correpol) on Monday (16). The barber was in the stall where he worked, when the policeman got angry with a sound car that was stopped in front – but that had no relation to Neviton – and shot the victim. According to the Civil Police, the weapon that may have been used in the crime was seized and sent to the Technical Police Department (DPT), where it will undergo forensic examination. The corporation reported that the investigator was questioned and released, as there were no elements for an arrest in flagrante delicto. A police investigation was launched to investigate the matter. Correpol will also initiate disciplinary administrative proceedings against the server and will represent for his administrative and precautionary removal from the position of Civil Police Investigator. The person responsible for the shooting is a civil policeman who was Neviton’s neighbor, with whom he had a friendly relationship, according to relatives. The barber was hospitalized at the State General Hospital (HGE) and had brain death confirmed by his family on Monday (16).

