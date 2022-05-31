PM corrects information and states that children were not in the burned house in Imbassaí

The Military Police corrected, this Tuesday (31), the information about the rescue of five children from a burned property in Imbassaí. Contrary to what was initially reported, the PM reported that the victims were actually in a neighboring house at the time of the fire. In a statement, the PM declared that the children are not related to the woman who had her husband burned down her house. Despite the confusion between the properties, the children were indeed rescued, but the flames did not damage their home. A crowdfunding was organized by the 53rd CIPM to cover the costs of renovating the house, but the campaign has already ended – once it was clarified that the destroyed property was not the children’s.

understand the case

A woman, a victim of domestic violence, sought out the 53rd Independent Company in Imbassaí, last Saturday night (28), denouncing that she had suffered aggression and that the man had threatened to kill her with a knife. She was accompanied by the military to her house and, on the spot, a fire was found. The suspect in the crimes had already fled the scene. The PMs also realized that the man had set fire to the house and opened the valves of the gas stove with the aim of causing an explosion. Police then learned that there were five children sleeping on mattresses inside the house next door to where the fire took place. The soldiers went in and rescued the children. There is no information on the health status of the victims. Back at the burnt-out house, the military used buckets of water to fight the flames, with the help of neighbors. As there was still a risk of explosion due to the gas, a team from the Fire Department was called and removed the cylinder from the environment. Firefighters assessed that the structural damage to the house’s roof was significant and closed off the site. Police searched the area for the suspect but did not find him. The victim was taken to the Environmental Protection Police Station, in Praia do Forte, to register the occurrence.