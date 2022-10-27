Peripherals: meet new series that is grooving on Prime Video

Continuing its original projects, Amazon Prime Video recently launched its newest sci-fi series: Peripherals. Adapting the book of the same name by William Gibson, the production has received much praise and a high audience on the platform. At first, the plot follows a bright and ambitious young woman who will be teleported to an important city in a dystopian future. Her arrival at the place, however, is due to her new job. There, the young woman will suffer the biggest nightmares that will bring dangers to herself and her entire family. See the complete story in Guia de Séries, partner of metropolises.Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.