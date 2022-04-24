Passion of Christ has sensual dance and live snake in BH; faithful make a protest

A show to represent the Passion of Christ, at the São José Archdiocesan Sanctuary, in Belo Horizonte, shocked the public – especially the most conservative. During the staging, an actor entered the church with a live snake on his shoulders, wore clothes considered ‘daring’ by the faithful, in addition to doing a ‘sensual dance’ at the church altar. The theatrical play generated protest in the city. The performance took place on April 11 and was part of the Holy Week celebrations. A video of the play circulates on social media and increased the controversy. See: In the images, it is possible to see the actor crossing the main aisle of the traditional church, while dancing, wearing a red odalisque costume, and with the snake wrapped around his body. Upon arriving on stage, the actor removes the snake from his shoulders, shows it to the audience and makes steps that resemble a belly dance. According to the Nova Arte Jovem Group, the objective was to portray the luxury, practices and customs of the parties and banquets that existed at the time. “At no time was or is our intention to offend, defame or desecrate anyone”, said the members in an interview with Estado de Minas. The group has been working on the Passion of Christ in parishes of the Archdiocese, including the Sanctuary itself, for about 20 In a note, the Redemptorist Congregation, of the Santuário São José, apologized to the faithful and said that it did not know about the scene and classified it as “inadequate to the Via Sacra”. previous years, as well as in other parishes of the Archdiocese. However, new scenes were included in the script and we had no prior knowledge,” he said. Conservatives protested (Photo: Instituto Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira/Reproduction) protests

The most conservative Catholics are still outraged by the play. Groups rallied against the performance on social media and in the street. A demonstration, called “Ato Desagravo”, on April 16 brought together about 50 members of the Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira Institute, the Lepanto University Front and the Apostolate Beato Fr. Victor in front of the Sanctuary. “We consider it unacceptable that a Parish, which enjoys all the benefits of this Archdiocese, should allow itself to commit such mockery against Our Lord this very week. We also regret how they lost any sense and notion of the Sacred”, declared the Apostolate Blessed Fr. Vitor. “It is not by playing on blasphemy, or even performing blasphemous theater, as some have characterized it, that you will attract people to the authentic Catholic Faith. The result of a theater of this type is to drive away those Catholics who wish to be fervent in the practice of their Faith”, pointed out the Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira Institute.