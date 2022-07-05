Paralyzed by the Nikola Kalinic case

Barcelona’s offer to Nikola Kalinic has burst into the middle of sports planning with which Valencia Basket tries to remodel its squad for the season 22/23, a course in which the Fonteta team will once again compete in the Euroleague, the highest European club competition. The entity ‘taronja’, as holder of the acb rights of the Serbian forward, must decide whether to make the score effective and match the proposal of two 2.6 million spread over two years. The room for maneuver ends within four business daysnext Friday at 11:59 p.m. Meanwhile, other market situations have been paralyzed and conditioned partly to how Kalinic’s story might end. In principle, as SUPER has reported, neither in the plans of Valencia Basket nor in those of Nikola Kalinic was it to rejoin their careers after the departure of the Subotica team at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. Then, the 30-year-old, 2.03 m player claimed his desire to play in the Euroleague, an ambition that Barcelona guarantees with a contract on his table until June 2024. It should be remembered that, while Valencia BC has received a invitation for the 22/23 edition and is not sure how to return to the competition the following year, the Catalan club is one of the 11 partners and owners of the competition with an A license. Beyond that, the Serbian has reached a succulent economic agreement with Barcelona and, to this day, his only idea in his head is to return to the Spanish league with the Blaugrana. Furthermore, according to the press in his country, he has two offers (AS Monaco and Zenit Saint Petersburg) even higher than that of the Catalans. Likewise, before the Kalinic case broke out, the needs agreed between the sports management and the new coach, Álex Mumbrú, did not exactly coincide with the position of the Serbian international. The squad is doing well on the wing and it is intended to find a Physical power forward with shooting ability. That yes, despite the fact that the Serbian international he’s more of a ‘3’ who can play in the ‘4’, obviously, for quality and safe performance in the Euroleague it would fit in sports. What is evident is that the Valencian club has the economic potential necessary to defend their rights acb by Kalinic and match the proposala circumstance that would block the signing by the Barcelona fans, unless a compensation so that Valencia BC finally released its former player. One way or another, while the Valencians make up their minds, other priority issues have slowed down. For example, advances for a new power forward for the squad, since to match the offer for the Serbian, a gap would always have to be left open to the possibility that, without an agreement between clubs, Kalinic would prefer to stay in Spain as a ‘taronja’ to go abroad or return back to Serbia .

Chris Jones, champion and MVP of the European Small Countries

Secondly, another feasible scenario, that of receiving financial compensation close to half a million euros, would allow Valencia Basket to reinvest that amount in one of the signings what do you have left slopes after the arrival of Chris Jones. Above all, in the urgency of getting a dominant center. Without going any further, it should not be forgotten that the departure of Gran Canaria from the first on the list, Khalifa Diop, has a high cost close to 600,000 euros. Finally, one of the names that was related to the ‘taronja’, both on the agenda of Baskonia and Valencia, Roland Smitshas ended up signing for the Zalgiris Kaunas.