Pagoda, frevo and electronics: see what’s going on in DF this weekend

Free events mark the Federal District's weekend, which has musical events and exhibitions as its main attractions. But the program goes much further and includes the return of the Surreal party, samba circles and activities for children. Check out the selection: MUSIC AND PARTY Corona Sunsets Brasília Starting at 3 pm this Saturday (24/9), people from Brasilia will be able to enjoy the Corona Sunsets on the edge of Lake Paranoá (next to the Rubaiyat restaurant). To enjoy the capital's late afternoon, the event will have attractions such as DJ Gui Boratto and Chemical Surf. Tickets start at R$120 (half-price) and the event is not recommended for children under 18. The pagodeiros began to play in a review among friends Samba Group 7 At RodaSamba Group 7 At RodaMatheus Veloso/ Special for Metropolis0Festa de Erê – Mãe Cícera de OxumThe Spiritual Temple Rosa Branca da Samambaia (QR 523, set 3, house 8) will celebrate children to start the week of St. Cosimo and San Damiano. With free admission and free for all audiences, the address proposes recreational activities with Bando Matilha Capoeira and Sereia Luzia da Estrela Molhada. In addition, they offer caruru and sweets for the little ones in the region. [email protected]). Jodyline Gallavardin – Piano RecitalThe Teatro Levino de Alcântara (602 Sul, Escola de Música de Brasília) receives the piano recital by Jodyline Gallavardin this Friday (23/9). The show starts at 8pm and admission is free. Check the ratings. Pernambuco Nights The Marafreboi Popular Orchestra performs at Clube do Choro (Cultural Dissemination Sector, block G) this Saturday (24/9). With free admission upon ticket collection at the box office, the presentation also features singers Ed Carlos and Gustavo Travassos, in addition to conductors from Pernambuco. The indicative classification is free and the event has a Libras interpreter and audio description. In addition, anyone who wants to participate in the social action can donate non-perishable food at the entrance. Pagode dos PrazeresDomingo (25/9) has another edition of Pagode dos Prazeres, but this time the event occupies the balcony of Arena BRB Mané Garrincha. To ensure that no one stands still, the party has the hosts Doze por Oito, but also the groups Mesô, Largo Tudo and Nossa Galera. The breaks are on account of DJs Mike and Futuro. Tickets start at R$54 and are on sale online. Pagoda is not recommended for anyone under 18. Samba da Rebeldia The 3rd edition of the event shakes up the Kariri-Xocó Indigenous Village (next to the Northwest sector) this Saturday (24/9). From 12:30 pm to 5 pm, the venue welcomes 7 na Roda, Teresa Lopes and Ana Reis for a sequence of samba circles. With free admission and free indicative classification, the event will also have vegan feijoada by chef Renata Dias on sale for R$ 27.50. Musical FridaysThe event brings the pianist Pablo V. Marquine this Friday (23/9) to the CTJ Hall (House Thomas Jefferson – 706/906 South). Starting at 8 pm and with free admission, the pianist presents classics by Claudio Santoro and other composers, such as Frédéric Chopin, in a free event for all audiences. SurrealThe Digital Tower of Brasília (Taquari Housing Sector – Lago Norte) receives the fifth edition of Surreal this Saturday (24/9), from 23:59. There will be 12 hours of party with a line-up focused on electronic music, 20 environments and open bar and open food. The gastronomic part is the responsibility of chef Júnior Marinho, from Juá from Goiás; from Minas Gerais chef Mário Portella and some well-known names in the city. The latest tickets are on sale on the R2 website and app and cost BRL 1,306 (half-price) and BRL 4,206 for a combo of two social media and two nights in a double room at the Royal Tulip Brasília Alvorada Hotel. Event not recommended for under 18s. Festa SurrealTEATROSextou com HumorWith free admission and free ratings, Sextou com Humor promotes the meeting of Elson Filho and Gabriel Reis. The comedians will perform at the Jardim Urbano do Conjunto Nacional (3rd floor) on the 23rd, starting at 6:30 pm.EXHIBITIONThat childhood left behindPaintings, photographs and sculptures make up the exhibition by visual artist Loreni Schenkel. The works are available for viewing at the Rubem Valentim gallery, at Espaço Cultural Renato Russo (508 Sul) until October 30, always from Tuesday to Friday, from 10 am to 8 pm. Admission is free and ratings are free. Art of Transformation The photographer Mila Petrillo presents records of children and teenagers in visual arts, dance, theater and music workshops at the Art of Transformation exhibition. The photos are available for viewing at Galeria Marcantonio Vilaça – Centro Cultural TCU (South Sports Clubs Sector, section 3) with free admission and free access for all audiences. Visits can be made until October 15, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm; and Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm. Beyond Van GoghIn the weekend program, it is also possible to include a visit to the immersive Beyond Van Gogh exhibition in the parking lot of the Park Shopping. The exhibition is available until October 30, Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm (sessions every 20 minutes, with the last entry at 9:20 pm) and Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm. The indicative classification of the event is free, but children under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian, and tickets start at R$35 (half-price). Burle Marx: Pictorial BotanicalUntil October 29, Casa Albuquerque (SHIS QI 5, block C, store 9, mezzanine) receives a selection of works by the plastic artist Roberto Burle Marx. Will be presented 40 works selected by Guilherme Wisnik in visits scheduled by phone (61) 99885-1030. Admission is free and ratings are free.Pátio Primavera – Table Set Edition Anyone who passes through the Central Square of Pátio Brasil Shopping (W3 Sul) will be able to check out the exhibition of set tables that reveal the main trends for the dining environment. The eight creations will be available until October 5 during the mall’s opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday, from 12pm to 8pm. The visits are free and the indicative classification is free.Tiempo del SurThe Ravix Gallery (San Sebastian) is hosting the exhibition Tiemplo Del Sur, by the Uruguayan Aldo Grau, until October 24th. The collection rescues the views that native peoples had of time and maps. Those who want to visit the works can stop by the space between 15:00 and 19:00. Free entrance. Check the ratings.OTHERS contemporary dialogues To start the week, Monday (26/9) and Tuesday (27/9) have lectures at the National Museum of the Republic (Cultural Complex of the Republic, close to the Plano Piloto bus station). Starting at 7pm, guests will discuss topics related to communication, culture and society. Second, the writer Hamilton Pereira mediates the table Communication in Brazil: the lie as a disinformation tool, which has the journalist and writer Patrícia Campos Mello as a guest. Tuesday brings the theme Black women and media culture, with the participation of activist and doctor Jurema Werneck and mediation of lawyer Vera Lucia Santana. Admission is free, with ticket collection one hour before the event. Check the ratings. Dog and Cat Adoption Fair To fill the house with love and cuteness, how about adopting a pet? Boulevard Shopping (North Terminal Sector) promotes an adoption fair this Saturday (24/9) in partnership with the Acalanto project. From 11 am to 6 pm, dogs and cats will be waiting to gain a new home. Anyone interested in adopting a pet must present identity documents, CPF and proof of residence. In addition, the person will undergo an interview to ensure that they are fit to take care of a pet. The fair has free access. Brasília Sobre Rodas FestivalThe 5th edition of the event takes place from today to Sunday (25/9) in celebration of the anniversary of Lago Sul. The concentration for the tour will be at Parque da Orla (SHIS QL 6/8), which will open with the event, from 7 am to 9 am. Participation is free and the indicative classification is free. Cultural Pedal of the Conjunto This Sunday (25/9), the Conjunto Nacional promotes another edition of the Cultural Pedal. Departing from Praça Lúcio Costa, in front of the mall, at 9:00 am, 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm, the tour passes through tourist attractions in Brasília with guides who tell the stories of each one. To participate, you need to pick up the free ticket on the shopping app and show up with your own bike or guarantee the reservation at number (61) 99956-1057. Donations of non-perishable food are welcome and will be forwarded to the NGO Save a Si. The event is free for all ages. Children's programming at the Acoustic ShellSaturday (24/9) and Sunday (25/9) children will be able to explore the Acoustic Shell. From 3 pm to 7 pm, the space will be open with a park with several toys. The list includes climbing, a slide and a trampoline, but also a fun activity with Palhaço Canarinho, who performs from 5 pm to 6 pm. Access is free and free for all ages.