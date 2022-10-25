Ovechkin slammed the record of the great Canadian! Russian superstar has 122 game-winning goals in America

Artem GaevKhou was left behind, Jagr was ahead. Alexander Ovechkin and all sorts of records and achievements are one of the main hockey topics of recent years. The main Russian superstar of the NHL rewrites the history of the best league in the world in almost every match, fortunately, they are very reverent about statistics overseas and consider everything, even at first glance not very significant numbers. On the night of Monday to Tuesday, Moscow time, Ovi again played the legends of the past. The match against New Jersey became special for Alexander the Great already at the moment of the starting face-off. This meeting turned out to be the 1281st for him in his North American career, which allowed him to bypass the legend of the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins Jean Ratel and went to a clean 74th place in history. Well, the most important episode of this game for Ovechkin happened at the end of the second period. “Washington” earned the majority, and then there was another remake of the good old fairy tale “Goal Ovi from the left faceoff circle.” Bang! A few important facts about this puck: it was only 3rd for the Capitals forward in 7 games of the season, the leaders of the sniper race will have to be caught up; Ovi’s goal for the 122nd time brought Washington victory – the Russian broke a personal record the great Canadian Gordie Howe and approached the NHL record holder Jaromir Jagr (135 winning goals); Alexander the Great scored on the road for the 387th time, to the leader of this rating Wayne Gretzky – 5 goals; Ovechkin (783 goals) reduced the gap to 18 points from that Howe is on the list of the greatest snipers in history, before Gretzky – 111 goals. If we talk about the game as a whole, then Washington’s victory turned out to be strong-willed – the guests conceded already in the 6th minute, and then scored 5 goals in a row. As a result – 6:3 on the scoreboard and the 4th success in the last 5 matches. In addition to Ovechkin, several more Capital players became the heroes of the evening on the ice of the Prudential Center. Conor Shiri took advantage of the Devils’ mistake in his zone, smartly threw and retained the title of Washington’s best sniper in this regular season – the American has 4 goals. Belarus Aleksey Protas scored the first points of the season – he has an assist and a nice goal in the last minutes. Well, goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren won for the first time in the form of a club from the US capital – he has 30 saves with 33 shots, some saves turned out to be so epic. In general, “Washington” has clearly come to its senses after not the most successful start, and in fact, Niklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are still not in the lineup. Perhaps the prospects for the Capitals are still not as sad as they talked about in the offseason?