Orlov said that CSKA was lucky to pass the “Zenith” in the Russian Cup: “And is this called victory? Russian roulette! “



The famous football commentator Gennady Orlov said that last season CSKA was lucky to pass “Zenit” in the Russian Cup. Recall that Zenit and CSKA met in the final of the RPL Cup of Russia. In the first match, the Zenitites in their field won with a score of 2: 0. In the return game, the army team recouped at home (2: 0), scoring a second ball in the second compensated minute. In the penalty shootout, CSKA was more strongly-4: 3. Nevertheless on Sunday, August 3, Zenit and CSKA will meet in St. Petersburg in the match of the 3rd round of the new RPL season. “They seemed to beat us on the penalty?” – Orlov said on the air of the Zenit radio when we were talking about the cup confrontation of last season. “Yes. They pulled out the match with great difficulty, ”the host replied.“ And is this called the victory of the CSKA? This is a Russian roulette! They were lucky. It's lucky. That's all, ”concluded Orlov.Stska last season in the end won the Russian Cup, having beaten the“ Rostov ”in the super final – also by a penalty (4: 3) after a zero draw in regular time.