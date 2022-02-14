Oriana Marzoli and her ex-boyfriend end up at the police station for a "altercation"according to ‘Viva la vida’

The program ‘Live life‘ reported during the afternoon of this Sunday, February 13, of the arrest of oriana marzoli and her ex-boyfriend Eugene Gallego, after having starred in a “hard altercation” at the influencer’s home. The journalist Juan Luis Galiacho was in charge of revealing all the details about this episode of which, for the time being, none of those involved have spoken. Galiacho reported that the discussion took place around 08:00 in a home near Paseo de la Castellana, in Madrid: “Between the screaming and the altercation that has occurred of domestic violence, has appeared the National Police and has transferred them to the police station that corresponds to them in the district of Tetuán”. “There they have taken a statement. Oriana She has not wanted to file a complaint against her ex-boyfriend or still partner”, explained the collaborator. According to his information, the police acted ex officio due to the “supposed attacks” and filed a report for gender violence: “They have arrived at the police station very nervous and with major contusions, in a state of significant anxiety”. Emma García’s program connected live with the outside of the police station where Oriana and her ex-partner remained, with whom she has maintained “An on-and-off relationship since 2018.” “They have been treated by the Samur medical services, one person for bruises and the other for a strong anxiety crisis,” confirmed the reporter who traveled to the Tetuan district. Oriana Marzoli has not spoken at the moment about this delicate moment, but she has shared a message on her Instagram account to reassure her followers. “Guys, I’m fine. Thanks for worrying!”has written the former contestant of programs such as ‘Women and men and vice versa’ or ‘The strong house’.