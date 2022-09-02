ORDECA warns that Guatemala could be left without Central American Games after meeting in Chile

The Central American Sports Organization (ORDEC) reported this Thursday through a statement that Guatemala could no longer host the next Central American Games, together with Costa Rica, after an extraordinary session held in Chile. While the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) requested the president of the Constitutional Court to schedule a meeting as soon as possible, to review the legal status of the Electoral Court of Federated Sports, ORDER met to discuss the situation in Guatemala. The entity showed its support for the decision that the International Olympic Committee may take in the coming days, making it clear that Guatemala could no longer host the next Central American Games (from October 27 to November 14). “It adheres to and expresses its full support for the content of the letter from the International Olympic Committee dated July 1, 2022, and in particular reiterates that the National Olympic Committees must be free from interference in their internal governance and operations in accordance with the principle autonomy of the Olympic Movement established in the Olympic Charter“, indicates the statement of ORDER. The document indicates that the next meeting of the International Olympic Committee is scheduled for September 9 and where it could “condition the recognition of the IOC to the Guatemalan Olympic Committee for therefore affecting its status as a member of ORDECA and co-organizer of the XII Central American Games“.

Official Communiqué of the Central American Sports Organization (ORDECA). This day an extraordinary meeting was held at the offices of Panam Sports in Chile as the only topic to be discussed in the organization of the 2022 Central American Games. pic.twitter.com/K69OknDVwM — ESA Olympic Committee (@TeamESA_) September 2, 2022

