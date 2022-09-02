Sports

ORDECA warns that Guatemala could be left without Central American Games after meeting in Chile

Admin

The Central American Sports Organization (ORDEC) reported this Thursday through a statement that Guatemala could no longer host the next Central American Games, together with Costa Rica, after an extraordinary session held in Chile. While the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) requested the president of the Constitutional Court to schedule a meeting as soon as possible, to review the legal status of the Electoral Court of Federated Sports, ORDER met to discuss the situation in Guatemala. The entity showed its support for the decision that the International Olympic Committee may take in the coming days, making it clear that Guatemala could no longer host the next Central American Games (from October 27 to November 14). “It adheres to and expresses its full support for the content of the letter from the International Olympic Committee dated July 1, 2022, and in particular reiterates that the National Olympic Committees must be free from interference in their internal governance and operations in accordance with the principle autonomy of the Olympic Movement established in the Olympic Charter“, indicates the statement of ORDER. The document indicates that the next meeting of the International Olympic Committee is scheduled for September 9 and where it could “condition the recognition of the IOC to the Guatemalan Olympic Committee for therefore affecting its status as a member of ORDECA and co-organizer of the XII Central American Games“.

In Prensa Libre the World Cup has already started: Subscribe for free here to the Qatar 2022 newsletter and live with us the passion of soccer.

See also  How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live?
Previous post Video: the moment they try to attack Cristina Kirchner in Recoleta

More Stories

Debut to forget for Daniel Wass at Atlético de Madrid

sonu

Daniel Wass did not have a dream debut with the Atlético de Madrid shirt. The Dane, who acted as right back, jumped onto the Camp Nou pitch after the break with the score 3-1. During the final stretch of the match he felt physical discomfort in his knee after a setback with Ferran Torres and he came to limp. At the end of the meeting he was lying on the grass with visible gestures of pain.

Emery: "Betis is an important challenge and we want to overcome it"

Admin

The coach of Villarreal, Unai Emery, said this Saturday that the game against Betis, which he faces this Sunday in Seville, is an "important challenge" but that his team faces it with the conviction of overcoming it, considering it a key duel in the fight for goals in the championship. "We play with the fittest team in the league, with a coach who has found a way for his team and his players to find almost all of their best version. An opponent in which everything you see is positive, so it is a challenge, we are at a distance and they mark the place we are looking for. There is less and less left and this is a very important match, the players know that and we want to be competitive and recognizable in this great challenge", he told the media.