Orange salmon: easy and full of flavor

Do you want the recipe for a simple, fast and supersabrous dish? An excellent way to eat blue fish, in this case salmon, and benefit from all its properties. Once you try it in this way, you will surely want to repeat, because it is a very rich way to enjoy it and with an elaboration that will surprise you for its simplicity. Do we try the salmon to orangefull of nutrients? Go for it! A varied food is part of the secret to enjoying a good quality of life and preserving an optimal state of health. Therefore, pay attention to this habit and learn to elaborate our own healthy recipes It is a guarantee of success. Make sure the dishes we consume are full of nutrients And they give us everything that the body needs, not only to function, but to function well, it is basic.



Orange salmon, recipe with great benefits

Salmon is a type of Blue fish, protein and mineral sourcewhich also offers a valuable contribution of healthy fats and vitamins. A food that cannot be missing and whose versatility when preparing it allows us to enjoy it using different cooked techniques, as well as innumerable combinations with other foods. Today we are going to show you how to cook a salmon to orange That, despite how sophisticated it may sound, prepares in a moment and with spectacular results. Do you want to check it?

Ingredients (4 rations)

Get these ingredients and prepare for the pleasure of eating a salmon to orange With its textures and contrasts: 2 salmon loins juice of 2 oranges 1 cdta. of corn starch, cassava or potato 2 tbsp. of soy sauce 1 pinch of grated ginger 1 cda. Aove -opened pepper sesame seeds

ELABORATION

Here you have the step by step along with an explanatory video of our Vikika. You will see it very clear. And, yes, yes … it's that simple! Dora the salmon in the pan and reserve. Mix the other ingredients in the same pan and kitchen until the salsa thickens. Serve the salmon with the sauce and decorate with sesame. Accompany with salad, potatoes, rice or quinoa. Ready in minutes!

Now that you know how to make this rich salmon to orangeput down to work and enjoy alone or with other diners of an exquisite dish, full of properties and with an unsurpassed flavor. Remember that, if you dare to prepare it, we would love that You shared the results in networks and mention us to see them. We are looking forward to seeing the painting of those dishes that makes us so happy.

Vikika Team accompanies you

