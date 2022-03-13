Oneplus fixes some display problems in a patch for the OnePlus 9





by Jordi Bercial 03/11/2022 As we can read in Phone Arena, OnePlus has released an update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that, curiously, will not arrive in the United States, but it doesn’t seem to have any modifications that could be region dependent -unless the hardware is different-. This update has several fixes, among which are two that directly affect the screen.

On the one hand, a bug that made the screen appear blurry has been fixed, as well as Fixed Always On Display behaviorso, if we have seen strange behavior in this situation, should be fixed after installing OxygenOS version 12 C.46.



Other patches within this OnePlus update have improved system stabilitybut it is also detailed, despite the fact that this would also enter into system stability, that the Alexa app should no longer stop working in certain scenarios that until now made the app unresponsive or closed automatically. Last but not least, the security patch has been updated to February 2022, and fixed a problem prevented the terminal from registering with 5G networks in some scenarios. This update should arrive automatically via OTA. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments or come to our Forum!



Jordi Bercial

