One of the twins of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez dies during childbirth

Portuguese footballer for Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo and your partner, Georgina Rodriguezthey have reported this Tuesday that he has died one of the two twin sons they were expecting. “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness, “they both point out on social networks.

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support.. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you”, conclude Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez. On October 28 Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announced that they were expecting twins. “We are pleased to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love. We are looking forward to meeting your faces”, they both wrote on their respective Instagram accounts along with a photo showing two ultrasound scans. Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is the father of Cristiano Junior and the twins Eva and Mateo, and with Georgina Rodríguez , 27, had Alana Martina.