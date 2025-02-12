One Direction hits the hammer over tribute to Liam Payne in awards

One Direction members decided Deny an invitation to perform on the Brit Awards stage on March 1st. The performance would be a tribute to Liam Payne, who died on October 16. According to the British website The Sun, An invitation was made for Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. But the four were against the idea. They stated that a return from the group after almost 10 years would be a “distraction” of the tribute to the former bandmate.

3 Images Close modal. 1 de 3 Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan e Harry Styles formam o One Direction Foto: Karwai Tang/WireImage 2 of 3rd band One Direction was formed in The X FactorDivulgation 3 of 3Funeral de Liam Paynekarwai Tang/Wireimage

Liam Payne's death

Liam died on October 16 at 31, after falling from the 13th floor of a hotel in Argentina. The cause of death was confirmed the next day: Polytrauma with internal and external hemorrhage. The singer had cranial fracture and several serious injuries to the body. The Argentine police investigation identified that Liam was trying to escape the hotel room when he fell from the third floor.

Five people were indicted for the death of the singer Including fourth hotel employees where he died and a personal friend of the artist, who was accused of leaving Liam on the brink of death.

Although they approached again after Liam's death, the artists do not intend to do something related to One Direction anytime soon, according to a source to the tabloid.

“This has been a very emotional moment for them and it was decided that [a homenagem no BRIT Awards] It would be too much. They felt their mourning privately and don't think you need to make a great and pompous tribute just for doing it. ”

The source also points out that They feel it would not be time to make a reunion of the four on stage And that, logistically, neither the performance in the award would make sense, as they are in “distinct moments” of life. “An One Direction meeting is not in the plans at all,” the source said.