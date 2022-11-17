One by one, all the cars that will arrive in 2023

Pickups, SUVs, electric vehicles that are beginning to disembark at a more agile pace and important industrial launches for local production. The list of car models that are contemplated for 2023 promises a greater number of novelties than this year both in volume and importance and the degree of compliance with respect to the original plan will also reflect the situation of the economy and the access to import dollars obtained by automakers. After a 2022 where there were few launches of new models and various restylings, 2023 appears with greater expectations for the names in dance. The highest point from the point of view of the local industry will be the beginning of the manufacture of the new generation of the Ford Ranger pickup at the Pacheco plant of the American automaker, after the execution of an investment of US$580 million that allowed the company to completely renovate the factory. The new Ranger will roll off the line in the second part of the year, as planned. But the Ranger won’t be alone: all the terminals located in the country will have weight presentations in the calendar. Among others, there will be regional novelties such as the new compact pickup Montana, from Chevrolet, and the landing of the Fiat Fastback, which was already launched a few months ago in Brazil. On the Volkswagen side, the expected restylings of the new ones will arrive pole and virtusplus the premiere of the brand new track pole, also presented a week ago in the neighboring country as a successor to Gol. Other important launches in the year will be the renewal of the Toyota Corolla and the presentation of the brand new Peugeot pickup, the Landtrek, after the postponement suffered this year. Among the electric models confirmed for 2023 are the return of the Kwid in electric format and the new Megane E-Tech by the side of Renault, and the SUV Mustang Mach-E by Ford. The oval brand will also bring the hybrid version of its Maverick compact pickup and the electric Transit utility. While, DSthe premium brand of the Stellantis group, has on its list the 100% electric DS 3 E-Tense and the plug-in hybrid DS4 E-Tense. In this 2022 that is nearing its end, the most outstanding presentations were those of the Fiat Pulse (new B-SUV made in Brazil with which the Italian brand entered the category) and the restylings of the pickups nissan frontier (made in Córdoba) and Renault Oroch. In industrial matters, the outgoing news was the start of production of the chevrolet tracker at the General Motors plant in Alvear, Santa Fe, after the US$300 million investment made in recent years. Next, the detail of the models that arrive in 2023 with their data and photos.

New C5 Aircross

The arrival of the C5 Aircross to Argentina after it landed in several Latin American countries. Comfort made available to users, this SUV has a 1.6 engine and a choice of both manual and automatic six-speed transmission. The interior redesign, with Advanced Comfort technology, is perhaps the most striking aspect of this model.The Citroen C5 Aircross

New C4 Cactus and European C4

Much has been said about the possibility that the European C4 landing on local lands and the fact is closer than ever. The novelty? It abandons its traditional hatchback or sedan format to adopt a kind of crossover suv which, it is estimated, will attract a new audience. Petrol or diesel engine and six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission are some aspects to highlight. At the same time, the new C4 Cacti. The Citroën C4 of Europe that promises to reach the countryStellantis

fastback

This will be the new Fiat Fastback that will arrive in Argentina in 2023 A few months ago, the Stellantis group convened more than 300 South American dealers in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Puerto Madero to the launch of the SUV Coupé Fastback. Argentina was the choice for the event but to officially arrive in the country you have to wait: it will not be until well into 2023 that it will begin to be marketed in our territory. Brother of the Cronos (it was developed from the model made in Córdoba), 600 liter capacity in the trunk expandable to 1087 if the seats are rebutted and three versions: Audace, Impetus and Limited Edition. As a noteworthy fact, versions with manual transmission will not be manufactured. The interior of the SUVFiat

Press Abarth

Fiat Pulse Abarth, with exclusive details on the bumper and grill This is the the brand’s first SUV to adopt the sporty style. It will have a six-speed automatic gearbox, digital instrumentation, a 175CV 1.3 turbo engine -already present in the Toro or the Jeep Renegade- and cruise control. Made in Brazil, will arrive in Argentina in 2023 although it was not specified when. The interior of the Pulse Abarth will have a 10-inch screen and the logo in the center of the steering wheel

landtrek

5.33 meters is the length of the Peugeot LandtrekThe French brand allied with the Chinese Changan to develop a product with which to compete in the roughest segment of Argentina. When it was presented in 2021, LA NACION contacted the model for a test drive and was able to find out some specifications that will vary from the one that It will arrive in 2023. For example, the motorization: 2.4L turbonafter engine and 210CV of power added to 320Nm of torque. With a very complete off-road system, it is expected that it will begin to be marketed in the country during the next year. The interior of the Peugeot Landtrek

Polo Track: the successor to the Gol Trend

Volkswagen Polo Track on the outside And if we talk about expected, the successor to the Gol Trend cannot be left out. The vehicle will be manufactured in Brazil and will go on the market in the neighboring country with a 1.0 84CV three-cylinder engine. Four airbags, hill start system, electronic differential lock and stability control are some of the safety sections included in the launch although It is unknown what the mechanical specifications will be with which it will arrive in Argentina in 2023. Inside Volkswagen Polo Track To this ad we must add the new Pole, which will do the same in MPI, TSI, Comfortline and Highline versions, and an exterior restyling to continue competing. In terms of motorization, the version that will arrive in Argentina would come equipped with the 116 CV 1.0 turbo engine that other models of the brand already have. And, along the same lines, the arrival of the new virtues (whose new design after the restyling was already presented in India). Although the Polo was expected by the end of this year, it is a fact that it will begin to be sold in the first half of 2023. The new Volkswagen Polo, which will arrive in Argentina in 2023A lot to talk about the American automaker in terms of launches. After the large investment to condition its plant in Pacheco and prepare it for the production of the new Ranger -which will also start to be sold next year- novelties will arrive with alternative energies. Ford Mustang Mach-EL The first has a classic name: Mustang. But it will be the Mach-E that will make its official presentation. It is a sports SUV derived from the emblematic muscle car that was presented in 2019 and will now arrive in Argentina. It will be manufactured in Mexico and will have an autonomy of 500 kilometers that will do the work in conjunction with a motor of 285CV of power. The hybrid version of the Maverick will be the first electrified compact pickup in the local market. In turn, among the confirmed launches will also be the maverick hybrid, Also made in Mexico. The pickup will arrive in the first half of next year and will be one of the first options in the segment with an electrified alternative.

chevrolet montana

The compact pick-up Chevrolet Montana arrives in 2023For now, which involves the chevrolet montana it is nothing more than imagination. Awaiting its formal regional unveiling, the exterior design is camouflaged and only the partial advances that General Motors was disseminating throughout this year are known. Regarding mechanical issues, it is speculated with a 132CV 1.2 turbo engine (the same one that now equips the Argentine Chevrolet Tracker), six airbags and a hood designed to absorb impacts. Is about the first compact pickup -will compete in the Oroch y Toro segment- of General Motors and will will manufacture in Brazil with the new GEM platform (Global Emerging Markets).

electric kwid

Renault Kwid E Tech 100% Electric. Photo: Rodolfo BUHRER / La Imagem / Renault RODOLFO BUHRER Since he left, many have called for him. The successful Renault Kwid will finally return to Argentina in 2023 but in electric format, as Pablo Sibilla, CEO of the group, had advanced in dialogue with THE NATION. Regarding some specifications, it will have a 26.8 kWh battery and autonomy of 298 kilometers in urban use. Renault Kwid E Tech 100% Electric. Photo: Rodolfo BUHRER / La Imagem / Renault RODOLFO BUHRER

Megane E-Tech

It is the model that, they say from the company, “embodies the renewal of Renault today.” It has already been launched in France and is sold in Europe and for the Latin American market it will arrive in 2023 during the first semester. It will be developed on a 100% electric platform, it will have 220CV of power, 300Nm of torque and autonomy of 450 kilometers. The Megane E-Tech will arrive in the country during 2023LOU BENOIST – AFP

Corolla

The changes in the Toyota Corolla 2023 are subtleThe Japanese automaker has already presented it in Europe and it seems that the Restyling of its compact sedan will arrive in the region in 2023. The exterior design received subtle but noticeable changes to the front bumper and wheels, along with a new color palette. Currently, the Corolla is manufactured at the Indaiatuba plant in Brazil and for several months they have been working on adapting the facilities to present the new renovated model in the coming year. The list does not end there. DS, for example, will bring four new models coming next year: the new DS 7 and DS3, the 4 E-Tense PHEV and a 100% electric option such as the DS3 E-Tense. For his part, Jeep, will start trading new versions of the Renegade.Among the electric ones, launches of premium brands are also expected, such as Mercedes-Benz, which is analyzing bringing its EQA Midsize SUV. Get to know The Trust Project