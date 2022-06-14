Olympic champion, Hebert Conceição debuts in professional boxing

Nine months after a historic knockout, which guaranteed a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Bahian fighter Hebert Conceição is about to take another important step in his career as a boxer. Hebert announced on his social networks that this Saturday (18th) he will make his professional boxing debut, in a fight that will take place in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. “The most awaited moment has arrived!! I’m in Dubai for my professional boxing debut. I prepared myself in the best way possible and I feel ready for this great challenge”, wrote Hebert in the publication. The fight is scheduled to start at 22:00 local time, which will be 15:00 in Brazil time. The Bahian boxer has not yet revealed who the opponent will be in the fight, but said he will tell who the opponent is in the posts on his social networks (@hebertwilianbox). What you may be wondering is: what is the difference between this fight that will take place on Saturday and the boxing that was fought by Hebert at the Tokyo Olympics? ‘Olympic boxing’, the official name of the sport fought by Hebert, differs mainly in terms of the rules. While in Tokyo it was three rounds and three minutes, with a one-minute break between them, professional boxing can have 12 rounds of three minutes each. This number is set by the event organizers. Another distinction between the modalities is that professional boxing is more “studied”, in the sense that opponents take longer to apply blows and analyze the opponent’s strategies in the ring. This is one of the reasons there are more rounds in this format. When evaluating fighters, professional boxing has three judges, while Olympic boxing has five judges. Herbert’s trajectory follows the same path traced by Robson Conceição, also from Bahia. Olympic champion at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, Robson made his professional boxing debut a few months after winning the Olympics. In the professional modality, Robson Conceição beat American Xavier Martinez after ten rounds in the fight, and now he’s fighting for a belt in the division.