Olodum is more root on Sundays, understand why

Sunday is the day to gather the family, catch up on the conversation, talk about who has passed, who has gone and what will come. The atmosphere of Domingos Musicais do Olodum is just around the corner: it’s when the band plays for their own people, for people from here. It’s not that blessing Tuesdays aren’t special, but on Sunday Olodum is more roots, percussive and intimate. It was like that once again this February 20th – the last Sunday of Olodum’s summer season. Salvador even decided to make a joke: after a few consecutive rainy weekends, the sun came out strong in Pelourinho. The public cooled off as best they could: beer here, bottles of whiskey with ice there, children with soda, boxed juices or water. And everyone swinging in the swing that started punctually at 2pm. Last Sunday marked the beginning of the farewell to Olodum’s summer season; tuesday has the last blessing (Photo: Nara Gentil/CORREIO) Olodunico and researcher of the band’s history, Júnior Sento Sé explains why Sundays are more special for those who are roots: first, the format explains a lot. If Tuesdays have the whole band, string instruments, wind instruments, etc., Sunday is exclusively percussive. It only goes drum, timbal beat and so on. This allows, for example, several songs that have never been recorded to be sung.

“Sunday is in the historical format, only percussion. This allows you to play several songs that have never been recorded on CD, but that everyone who would go to the court knows. Today, whatever plays there, everyone sings. It’s like a carnival Friday”explained Junior.

(Photo: Nara Gentil/CORREIO) The atmosphere was very familiar. A look at the surroundings and the number of children in the rehearsal was striking. One of them ruled the space like a grown man, but he could also be, he was born and raised there. We are talking about little Andrei Bartolomeu, 2, who got separated from his mother Andreia, from Bahia, in the Acarajé da Conceição tent, installed in Pelourinho since 1993. Alone, Andrei swayed, ran to the front of the stage and his eyes were enchanted by the colorful drums he saw looking up. Andrei is two years old and is one of Olodum’s mascots (Photo: Nara Gentil/CORREIO) Ednilton Alves does the work of planting the seed in little Railane Maria, 5 years old and who went to see Olodum for the first time. “Olodum is family, it’s company. I’ve been coming here for 20 years and today is the first time I bring her. You have to plant the seed, right?”, he said. The band’s percussionist for 31 years, Bira Jackson said that every rehearsal brings a very strong emotion and it’s very special to see the meetings of generations at each show. At the age of 50, he was the one who played along with Michael Jackson in the They Don’t Care About Us video. Even after three decades, it doesn’t take him long to think about what makes Olodum continue to be so charming: the drum, whom he classifies as paramount. Ednilton poses for a photo with his daughter Railane, 5 years old, who was enjoying Olodum for the first time (Photo: Nara Gentil/CORREIO) One of the band’s singers, Lucas di Fiori already missed the summer season even before taking the stage. He explains that the band managed to kill the public’s homesickness in homeopathic ways, with a reduced audience and taking turns between Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be three of each, in all, with the last Tuesday on the 22nd. “We really wanted to extend the summer, but the management and council preferred precaution and we understand. our mass on the street, we go little by little and relieve a little of the heart”, he explained. Also a singer, Lazinho asked people to get vaccinated more and more and complete their vaccination cycles so that in 2023 the party will be expanded. Who knows, maybe even with carnival. “Now we have to respect and love life. Life is much more important than money. Money pays our bills and supports us, pays our responsibilities, but life is above all. Life is what we live and what Olodum is pro-life,” he said.

(Photo: Nara Gentil/CORREIO)

(Photo: Nara Gentil/CORREIO) Without anticipating anything, Lazinho and Matheus Vidal stated that the band has some news up their sleeves and will take advantage of Carnival to have a party encouraging people to stay at home, repeating the 2021 formula when they were shown. several images of past carnivals on TV Olodum. One of the great expectations for this year is next summer, which will take place together with the Qatar World Cup. Vice-president of Olodum, Marcelo Gentil said that the idea is to send a part of the band to the headquarters of the world, where they will participate in the Fan Fest. And, depending on the direction of the pandemic, the expectation is to have another party known to the block: the Brasil-Olodum crowd in Pelourinho.