Obama enjoys a day of express golf during his visit to the Costa del Sol

An exclusive stay in the heart of the complex that will host the next edition of the Solheim Cup, women’s version of the Ryder Cup golf, has been the venue chosen by the former president of the United States, Barack Obamato rest and play golf on the day prior to his visit to the DES-Digital Enterprise forum in Malaga.

Built on an area of ​​215 hectares and rated as one of the best 50 hotels in the world, this exclusive enclave has Mediterranean-style villas of more than 400 square meters, luxurious properties with views of Sierra Bermeja or rooms and suites with a private pool of almost 200 square meters.

Beach club, sauna and spa area, gym, tennis courts, several themed restaurants, shopping arcade and one of the best-rated golf courses internationallyaccording to the magazine ‘Golf Diges’, complete the proposal of a hotel complex in which staying costs more than 300 euros per night in high season.

obama arrived at Malaga airport this Sunday around 8:30 p.m. and from there he traveled to the Malaga municipality of Casares, where he arrived about an hour later in the midst of an important security device that included, among others, his own vehicles and security equipment. The presence of “a pile of Civil Guard agents” in the vicinity of Finca Cortesín alerted the residents and businesses of this tourist town on the Costa del Sol that “something strange was happening,” Juan Pareja, a waiter, told EFE. from the Bahía Casares restaurant. The next day they saw them pass by again around 4:30 p.m., when they were returning from Valderrama, a prestigious golf course in Sotogrande (Cádiz). It was a delegation made up of four black cars and a van escorted by five vehicles from the Armed Institute at full speed in the direction of the hotel, Pareja detailed. “One of them was wearing a little American flag like in the movies,” he commented with a laugh, and although by that time they already knew that it was the former president of the United States, he was unable to recognize who was inside him, he confesses.

Obama’s stay at Finca Cortesín has become the topic of conversation for the residents of this tourist town on the Malaga coast of just over 6,000 inhabitants, its mayor, José Carrasco, explained to EFE. “In the hotel they are very discreet and they do not usually tell us who they have staying with -Carrasco pointed out- but today everyone was talking about it -outside and inside the town- something that represents very good publicity for Casares after two hard years of pandemic”, he underlined.

It is not the first time that the former American president or his family have chosen the Costa del Sol to rest on their trips to Europe; in August 2010 Michell Obama, still the first lady of the US, and her daughter Sasha were staying with some friends at Villa Padierna in Marbella; and in 2019 they did it at the Gran Hotel Miramar in the capital.