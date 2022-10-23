Not Ovechkin, so Orlov! Assistant hat-trick of the defender of “Washington” provided the “Capital” with a chic victory

Maxim Zamyatin And Ovechkin himself was left without points. Four out of six matches went to zero, one goal double, one assistant double, 5 (2 + 3) points in the asset. These are the indicators Alexandra Ovechkina this season, and not the most successful start logically gave rise to talk that the captain of “Washington” cannot find his game and age makes itself felt. In the home game against Los Angeles, Ovechkin was again not at his best, not scoring points and earning -2 on utility, but another Russian was very good.Dmitry Orlov scored an assistant hat-trick and scored 4 (0+4) points in the last two matches. By the start of the third period, Washington was losing with a score of 0: 2, and it was Orlov, with the support of the returned Evgenia Kuznetsova, who had served a one-match disqualification, they helped to make a comeback. First, Nick Dowd scored from the Capitals, famously throwing a spot under the crossbar, and a little later, Orlov and Kuznetsov brought defender John Carlson to a convenient distance, who equalized the score. Five minutes later, Orlov, with a beautiful diagonal pass, brought Lars Eller onto the clean ice, who put Washington ahead for the first time in the match. Victor Arvidsson soon regained the balance, but Washington, who had gained momentum, was unstoppable. Orlov and Oshi were on a combination with Markus Johansson, who scored the game-winner and gave the Capitals a much-needed win. Before that, we had some great chances, Oshi hit the crossbar, Strome ran one on one. I can’t say that we played badly at the beginning of the match, but we just began to take our chances more carefully,” Johansson said. It’s great when you win like that, it will provide an excellent foundation for the future, ”added Orlov, who became the second star of the meeting. It was he who received the intra-team prize of the most valuable player – a piece of braided rope, which replaced last year’s hat.