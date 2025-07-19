Nintendo Switch 2, Return to The Walking Dead and 10 years Arkham Knight – Episode #124

We gathered some things again and we needed over an hour and a half to talk to it all. And it is different, there are transitions between small topics that no one would come up with (and we came up with) and generally you should not be bored. Probably no one in the history of podcasts has gone through so smoothly from Batman to fish in the aquarium. There are a few curiosities from Madagascar, two drams with Capcut and Subnautica 2, and we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Batman Arkham Knight, there are impressions with Nintendo Switch 2 and a film and serial corner. Have a nice listening!

What's in the episode?

00:00:00 – Introduction for fun

00:04:49 – mobile phones in Madagascar

00:16:43 – Drama z CapCut

00:25:53 – Batman Arkham Knight Ma 10 LAT I RYBKA GUCCI

00:35:35 – Impressions with Nintendo Switch 2

00:58:45 – even greater drama from Subnautica 2

01:11:28 – July is a good month for the cinema

01:22:59 – The Walking Dead, Andor Sezon 2, Stranger Things Sezon 5

Where to listen to us?