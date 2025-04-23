Entertainment

Nintendo Switch 2 has a date to be released in Brazil. Know which

Admin

Nintendo finally revealed the official details of Switch 2 launch in Brazil. The new Japanese giant console arrives in the country on June 5, following the global debut date, and will be suggested price of $ 4,500 in the default model. Read also Check out Nintendo Direct's new summary of Nintendo Switch 2 Game Switch 2 is officially revealed by Nintendo for those who want to dive with Nintendo's new generation, there will also be a Bundle with Mario Kart World, costing $ 4,799.90. Exclusive games, in turn, will have prices that can reach $ 500, such as Mario Kart World ($ 499.90) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($ 439.90), both available at the launch. Read the full text on the nerd portal, partner of Metropolis.

See also  The Invention of the Other, by Bruno Jorge, wins the 55th Brasília Festival
Previous post The French attacked Safonov’s “PSG” because of the connection with the country that untied the armed conflict: what happened?
Next post Francisco's farewell in the Vatican, live: Goodbye in San Pedro this Thursday, April 24

More Stories