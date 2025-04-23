Nintendo Switch 2 has a date to be released in Brazil. Know which

Nintendo finally revealed the official details of Switch 2 launch in Brazil. The new Japanese giant console arrives in the country on June 5, following the global debut date, and will be suggested price of $ 4,500 in the default model. Read also Check out Nintendo Direct's new summary of Nintendo Switch 2 Game Switch 2 is officially revealed by Nintendo for those who want to dive with Nintendo's new generation, there will also be a Bundle with Mario Kart World, costing $ 4,799.90. Exclusive games, in turn, will have prices that can reach $ 500, such as Mario Kart World ($ 499.90) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($ 439.90), both available at the launch. Read the full text on the nerd portal, partner of Metropolis.