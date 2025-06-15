Nico Occhiato and Flor Jasmine enjoyed a special show in Madrid that had the special participation of Tini Stoessel

Nicolás Occhiato and Florencia Jasmine Grief They continue to add experiences together internationally. Both is in Madrid, destination that they already visited at another time, but that this time marked something special from the beginning. It was the show that the Spanish singer provided Indigo Lola at the Atlético de Madrid stadium and also He had Martina “Tini” Stoessel as guest singer. Through their social networks they shared photos and videos of what was the performance on Saturday night. Nico Occhiato showed how the Stadium of Atlético de Madrid was before the Lola Indigo concert (Source: Instagram/@Nicoochato) In this romantic tour of Europe, the Streamers made part of their followers of the imposing concert that dazzled them. Also, when the triple T appeared, they focused their cameras and They were proud to see Argentina above the stage. The Jasmine flower look for the Lola Indigo concert in Instagram stories, Occhiato published a photo of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium of the Madrid Athletic Club almost without people. Minutes later he taught the light show and the beginning of the show of the Spanish singer. “Tremendous show Lola”the producer wrote while mentioning her. Later he posted a video of Tini entering hand with the protagonist of the night. “Good night, Madrid”Argentina was heard in the middle of the stage, while the public applauded it. Nico Occhiato reacts to Lola Indigo show in Madrid Cabe remember that both made two collaborations. One in 2020 with the subject “High Remix”in which María Becerra also participated. And then another that was launched in 2021, “The school girl”of which Belinda was also part. It should be remembered that this last song is what Argentina and Spanish sang at the concert. Nico Occhiato proud of the appearance of Tini Stoessel in the concert by his part, Flor Jasmine uploaded a story in which he posed with an urban summer look, which consisted of a top with a neckline and a jean. “Outfit Check. Hi Churros, I can't Beliv [creer]. We are in Madrid “said. Jasmine flower proud of the presence of Tini in the Lola Indigo show in a next publication, the dancer posted a photo of the concert and expressed her admiration for Indigo's work. “Running out a stadium. Tremendo show”wrote. Then he added a video of Tini and celebrated: “Representing Argentina”. Spanish singer Miriam Doblas Muñoz, artistically known as Indigo Lolabecame famous thanks to its passage through the reality Triunfo, which more than a decade ago was also broadcast in Argentina with its own version. Lola is 33 years old and her first single: “I don't want anymore”reached double platinum certification in 2018. In that way, his career was ascending, collaborating with different international artists from Europe and America. In that way it was that he worked on different opportunities with Stoessel, so There was a friendship which was reflected in the Spanish invitation to the interpreter of “Angel.” The gratitude of Tini Stoessel to Lola Indigo for her invitation (Source: Instagram/@tinistoessel) After your participation, Stoessel posted a photo in which he dedicated a special writing to his colleague: “Thank you for inviting me friend and your audience for receiving me with such love. I love you very much. You are an incredible artist and person “. Lola Indigo thanked Tini Stessel for her part, Indigo responded to Tini Stessel's message with a video of both on stage and said: “Friend, thanks always. You're amazing. I love you”. It should be noted that this was the biggest concert of his life so far, in which he reviewed his eight years of career compared to 65,000 viewersaccording to RTVE.