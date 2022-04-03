Neymar scores two goals and PSG thrashes Lorient in France

With a beautiful performance by Mbappé, Paris Saint Germain took another step towards the French title, defeating Lorient 5-1 in the Parc des Princes, in a duel valid for the 30th round. o 68 points, 12 more than Olympique de Marseille, in second place. Lorient is only 16th, with 28 points. There are eight games left for the end of the competition. PSG totally dominated the first half, with 75% of ball possession. The team built numerous opportunities and closed the first 45 minutes with 2-0 on the scoreboard. famous trio. Messi played for Mbappé, who entered Neymar free in the middle of the area: 1 to 0, in the 12th minute. The second goal was an individual move by Mbappé, in the 28th minute. The second half started differently, with PSG making several mistakes in passing. The team ended up being punished, in the 11th minute, when they failed to release the ball and Moffi took the opportunity to reduce: 2 to 1. The crowd, irritated since the elimination in the Champions League, started to boo, but Mbappé scored the third goal, 22 minutes. At 28, the striker made a beautiful play on the left and served Messi, who completed with great category: 4 to 1. In the end, the ace left Neymar in front of the goal again and the Brazilian didn’t waste: 5 to 1. Other results: Strasbourg 1 x 0 Lens, Clemont Foot 2 x 3 Nantes, Metz 1 x 2 Monaco, Montpellier 1 x 2 Brest, Saint-Étienne 2 x 4 Olympique de Marseille, Troyes 1 x 0 Reims and Lyon 3 x 2 Angers.