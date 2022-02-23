New leaks show the Google Pixel 7 Pro in even more detail





by Jordi Bercial 3 hours ago Today we published a leak in which you could see the basic design of the future Google Pixel 7, but in this case, we met at SmartPrix with its older brother, the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This terminal has been leaked in the form of renders with textures, so that we can get a better idea of ​​what it will look like in the end.

The rear module for the cameras has the same design as the Google Pixel 7, but in this case an additional camera is added to the two cameras that the base model has. This is an identical configuration to what we find in the current Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro respectively.

Similarly, it is confirmed that the screen will have a hole in the center of the upper edge to house a front camera, while the rest of the edges will be extremely thin. at least judging by what the renders show. The display is expected to feature a 6.7- to 6.8-inch high-frequency OLED panel.

Its dimensions will not be very different from those of the Google Pixel 7, and it is that it has measures of 155.6mm high, 73.1mm wide and 8.7mm thick (11.5mm with the rear cameras), while the Google Pixel 7 Pro measures 163mm high, 76.6mm wide, and 8.7mm thick, with a total thickness of 11.2mm if we count the rear camera module.



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.