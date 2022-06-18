New film with Lázaro Ramos was shot in Bahia; see unreleased scene

The plot portrays the process of investigating a crime from the perspective of three suspects Itacaré and Maraú, on the south coast of Bahia, are the scenarios of “As Verdades”, a new film with Lázaro Ramos, a thriller that promises to leave viewers who like the genre on the movie screen. The production arrives to show that, despite the difficulties, Brazilian productions can be as good as many Hollywood stories.

The plot portrays the process of investigating a crime from the perspective of three suspects and brings, in addition to Lázaro, the Bahian actress Edvana Carvalho, Bianca Bin, Drica Moraes, Thomás Aquino and Zé Carlos Machado in the cast.

The film opens on June 30 in theaters across Brazil and has a screenplay by Pedro Furtado, directed by José Eduardo Belmonte (from “Se Nada Mais Der Certo” and “Alemão”) and produced by Caio and Fabiano Gullane.

