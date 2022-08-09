Tuesday, August 9, 2022

New date with the night of ‘F5’

August 9, 2022

Meriton has established a new custom in the Valencia CF transfer windows. The last week of the market has become the nursery in which to fish. However, more than by pure strategy, moving at this point is out of necessity. Lower prices for discards that do not come out, assignments that were not possible a month before, release letters… Market opportunities, which are certainly an interesting tool as a one-time resource, but not on a recurring basis. At the end of the day, sports planning in Mestalla is focused on that loop scenario. And it will be while the economic section continues to suffocate the club. So with the output of Guedes Six days before the start of the League, it gives room to reinforce a team that now has one more hole and they are not few. Either way, Lim he plays the card Mendes and what he can move in his particular ‘Cesarini zone’. The evening of the ‘F5’ returns, but the key is to hit.

