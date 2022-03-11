Saturday, March 12, 2022
HomeEntertainmentNew couple? Bruninho comments on a photo of Rosamaria, and fans...
Entertainment

New couple? Bruninho comments on a photo of Rosamaria, and fans shippam

By suddz
0

A new Brazilian volleyball couple formed? At least, that’s what fans are speculating, after the setter Bruninho commented – with the right to a ‘sing’ – on a photo of the opposite Rosamaria Montibeller on Instagram. Muse of the Brazilian fans at the Tokyo Olympics, the player published an image in which she appears in a bikini, inside a thermal pool. Soon after, the professional colleague wrote: “Congratulations to the photographer”, along with a series of emojis. It was enough for netizens to start rooting for the couple and start shipping the romance. What increases the crowd even more is that both live in Italy, where they defend teams in the country. “Shippo hard!” wrote one netizen. “Guys, which couple is this?”, asked another. “For God’s sake, Bruninho, make this couple happen,” asked a third. Bruninho and Rosamaria have known each other since they were teenagers, and the athlete has already shown a photo of the two together in 2004.

See also  Manga series is up again with its interesting 1000th episode of One pieces : explore its detail information
Previous articleDesigners bet on "here and now" with good couture and timeless garments
suddz
Sudeshna is an engineering in making but has is keen towards writing blogs, news articles, product reviews and more. You would find her making use of the pen and paper in her free time.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021