New couple? Bruninho comments on a photo of Rosamaria, and fans shippam

A new Brazilian volleyball couple formed? At least, that’s what fans are speculating, after the setter Bruninho commented – with the right to a ‘sing’ – on a photo of the opposite Rosamaria Montibeller on Instagram. Muse of the Brazilian fans at the Tokyo Olympics, the player published an image in which she appears in a bikini, inside a thermal pool. Soon after, the professional colleague wrote: “Congratulations to the photographer”, along with a series of emojis. It was enough for netizens to start rooting for the couple and start shipping the romance. What increases the crowd even more is that both live in Italy, where they defend teams in the country. “Shippo hard!” wrote one netizen. “Guys, which couple is this?”, asked another. “For God’s sake, Bruninho, make this couple happen,” asked a third. Bruninho and Rosamaria have known each other since they were teenagers, and the athlete has already shown a photo of the two together in 2004.