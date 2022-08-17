New alert of a DGT fine for cyclists



The DGT 2022 has started with news regarding traffic regulations and their punishments for breaking them. Also for bicycles. The General Directorate of Traffic has agreed on different sanctions that affect the group of cyclists. LDangerous maneuvers by cyclists will be prosecuted by the DGT. Some cyclists (fortunately the great minority) sometimes the rules are skipped and the DGT has warned. Crossing, for example, the pedestrian crossing mounted on the bike can lead to a fine.

The DGT has recalled this example because it is one of the most common for offenders. “To cross a pedestrian crossing it is mandatory to get off the bike and cross it on foot. Crossing a pedestrian crossing without getting off the bike has a penalty of 200 euros,” said the DGT.

Remember that in a #pedestrian crossing, only pedestrians have priority. If you ride a bicycle, you will have to get off and cross on foot if you want to cross them. Respect and coexist. 🚶🚲

The most common fines for cyclists and that perhaps you did not know

Another of the most common sanctions that can affect a cyclist is the helmet. Nor wearing this protection supposes, in addition to irresponsibility, a danger for the cyclist himself. It also has a penalty of 200 euros, although there are three exceptions: Prolonged climbs (hills) For medical reasons In extreme heat There are still more penalties. Using a mobile phone while cycling involves a fine of 200 euros, the same as if the cyclist uses headphones while riding.

Carrying a passenger is possible if an approved additional seat is used and if you are less than 7 years old. If you are older, the fine for taking the child is 100 euros. Drive off the hard shoulder or very far from it and not letting cars pass constantly carries a penalty of 200 euros, the same as not respecting a pedestrian at a zebra crossing.

pass the blood alcohol level, (0.5 g/l of alcohol in blood or alcohol in exhaled air greater than 0.25 milligrams per litre) can lead to a fine of between 500 and 1,000 eurosgo without lights at night about 200 euros, not circulate (if there is one) on the bike lane is a recommendation. Finally, among many other rules that a cyclist must comply with is respecting the platoons (you can ride a maximum of two at a time) and the signs.