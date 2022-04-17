Netflix introduces ‘Play Something’ button for the undecided

The application of the streaming platform Netflix has begun to test the new random button in its version for mobile devices.play something‘, with which users receive recommendations when they don’t know which series or movie to choose. The new feature, which was announced at the end of April, then launched in the Netflix app for televisions, but has now started to arrive in its application for mobile devices, starting the tests with Android, as reported by Engadget. ‘Play something’ suggests series or movies that the user may like based on their watch history earlier on the platform. When users choose this option, the platform suggests new series or movies from its catalog, but also to continue watching content that had already started or that they had added to their list. The ‘Play Something’ button is available in three places: below the profile name, in the tenth row of the Netflix home page, and in the left side navigation menu of the platform. The new feature supports text-to-speech conversion.