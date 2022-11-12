Netflix: 9 productions about Brazilian artists to marathon at home

The sound diversity of Brazilian popular music has always enchanted the world. It gives bossa nova to funk, our artists are acclaimed abroad. No wonder, the streaming giant, Netflix, has in its catalog several productions that go back to the trajectory of idols from different times. metropolises prepared a list of works on the lives of names ranging from veterans Chico Buarque, Tim Maia, and Paralamas do Sucesso to young Anavitória. Check out:Anita: Made in Honorio Anitta Series: Made in HonórioThe documentary series launched in 2020, with six episodes, reveals the backstage of Anitta’s daily life based on testimonials from relatives and professionals in the phonographic market, in addition to Anitta herself. different phases of the artist’s life: as the popstar with an international career, as a businesswoman full of commitments, and Larissa, a young woman who left the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro and who still carries many weaknesses. The public will also be able to follow the eponymous show at Parque de Madureira (RJ), which took place at the end of 2019.Click here to watch. Anavitoria: Araguaína – Las Vegas Film Anavitória: Araguaína – Las VegasThe 50-minute feature shows two remarkable moments in the recent career of the Brazilian duo. From the concert in a square in Araguaína (TO), the city where Ana Clara Caetano and Vitória Falcão were created, to the Latin Grammy award ceremony in Las Vegas, where they won the award for best Brazilian song for Trevo (Tu).Click here to watch . Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All for Yesterday Documentary Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All for YesterdayThe documentary delves into the creative process and recording of the AmarElo studio project and also into Emicida’s show at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, in 2019, to tell the story of black culture in Brazil in the last 100 years. anos.É Tudo Pra Hoje brings exclusive interviews with relevant Brazilian personalities, such as Fernanda Montenegro, Zeca Pagodinho and Pabllo Vittar. The narrative is also stitched together by behind-the-scenes footage, archival footage and animations. Click here to watch.Chico: Brazilian Artist Film Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All for YesterdayThe documentary film portrays Chico Buarque as a fundamental figure in Brazilian culture in the last 50 years. He talks about the entire history of the Brazilian musician, playwright, writer and actor, including memories; shows; creative process; working methods and even everyday life. In addition to showing their own reports, starting from songs presented, saying how each one was born. Click here to watch. Team Maia Film Tim MaiaThe biopic is based on the book Vale Tudo – O Som e a Fúria by Tim Maia. The film covers 50 years in the singer’s life, from his childhood in Rio de Janeiro to his death at the age of 55. It also shows his passage through the United States (USA), where the artist discovers new musical styles and is arrested for theft and drug possession. Upon leaving, he returned to Brazil and established himself as one of the greatest artists in the country. Click here to watch.Whining: Winged Marginal Documentary Chorão: Marginal AladoIn 1h and 55min the public will be able to know the life and career of Brazilian singer Chorão, leader of the band Charlie Brown Jr. In addition to testimonials about his personal and professional life and archival footage, the feature shows the story of one of Brazil’s most important rock stars. The artist lived two intense decades of national and international success, full of controversial moments, until his premature death, from a drug overdose, in 2013.Click here to watch.the four fenders Documentary Os Quatro ParalamasThe production follows the band from the beginning at Circo Voador, in 1983. It talks about the relationship between Herbert, Bi and João, three artists who take the stage to thrill the fans. But, in addition, it has a fourth element: José Fortes, the businessman who played a fundamental role in the trajectory of the Brazilian band. In a chat at Bi Ribeiro’s house, the four talk about their careers, their unshakable companionship and weave songs that are part of this trajectory of almost 40 years. Click here to watch. Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorial on Instagram.