NBA star fined after obscene gestures towards rival fans

Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics two years ago, but the return to the TD Garden is never friendly. And it was no different this weekend, when the Brooklyn Nets point guard was in the arena for the first game of the playoff series between the teams. He made obscene gestures to rival fans and will now be fined by the NBA. This Tuesday (19), the league announced that the athlete will be punished in 50 thousand dollars (about 233 thousand reais) for the reaction. In response to the boos he received from Celtics fans, the star flipped him the middle finger, made a crying sign and made offensive remarks several times during the match. The speeches and actions of the Nets point guard were recorded on video. In addition to the actions on the court, he was also caught responding to backstage taunts. On a recording, you can hear someone say “Kyrie, you’re a s***”. The owner, in turn, says: “Suck my p**, vad**”. The point guard played for the Boston franchise for two seasons: 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. But he had relationship problems and left, straight to the Nets. The fans don’t forget and they always get on the feet of shirt 11. At the press conference after the game, he defended himself after the gestures. “It’s nothing new. When I come to play here in this gym it will be like this. But the same energy they have for me, I’ll have for them. I don’t want to attack all the Boston fans, but when people start screaming s*** ** for you, all these things, there’s a tolerable limit as a competitor,” he said.

“We’re expected to be docile and humble. Nah, f***-** that, we’re in the playoffs. Anything goes. That’s what it is,” added the star.

The Celtics won the game 115-114, with a decisive ball from Jayson Tatum at the burst of the clock. Despite the Nets’ defeat, Irving was one of the protagonists and scored 39 points and six assists. The teams will face each other again at TD Garden this Wednesday (20), at 20h. Then there will be two games at the Barclays Center in New York.

Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Celtics crowd ???? pic.twitter.com/WxKGVwvw0r— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 17, 2022