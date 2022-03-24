Nando Viana, from the humorous A Culpa É do Cabral, does stand up in Salvador

Show by the comedian will be presented this Friday (25) at Teatro Jorge Amado Featured in the program A Culpa é do Cabral, from Comedy Central, comedian Nando Viana presents at Teatro Jorge Amado, this Friday (25), at 8 pm, his third solo show , Put on your belt The journey will be long. Tickets are on sale now at the Theater box office and at Sympla. With more than 10 years of career, the comedian stages funny stories that happen to him in his daily life. The collection ranges from the experience of being a father to participation in the audience phenomenon A Culpa É Do Cabral, a program that he presents with his comedian friends Fabiano Cambota, Thiago Ventura, Rafael Portugal and Rodrigo Marques, on Comedy Central. Nando also ponders his fears of old age and the craziest “breezes” that have ever crossed his mind in his moments of reflection.



