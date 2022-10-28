Naiara Azevedo and Pedro Sampaio: see weekend events in DF

Halloween is celebrated next Monday (31/10), but the city is in an atmosphere of scares and chills with programs for adults and children. But it’s not just the tricks and treats that will rock the weekend in the Federal District! It is possible to check out free shows, such as the one by singer Naiara Azevedo at Taguaparque, the end of the Brasília Book Biennial and even the arrival of Santa Claus. See the full list of events below: HALLOWEEN

Festival Halloweeknd

The event has two parties, the first being this Friday (28/10) with Kevin O Chris and more attractions. Tickets are on sale online and cost from R$90. The other party night is Tuesday (11/1), which will have lots of funk with Pedro Sampaio. For the eve of a holiday, tickets start at R$110. This event is not recommended for children under 18 years old.

Halloween Out of Axis

Complexo (SAAN, Quadra 1) Fora do Eixo has prepared a special Halloween program for adults. On Friday (28/10), DJ Yuri Martins will take witches and vampires to the ground with the hits Agora Vai Sentar, Vai Malandra and Oh Novinha. Those who prefer a more electronic vibe can enjoy Saturday night (10/29) to the sound of DJs Bruno Be and Bruno Martini, with hits such as Hear Me Now, Sou Teu Fã and Never Let Me Go. The events are not recommended for children under 18 and tickets start at R$40 (half-price), available online.

Hauntingly Fun Halloween

ParkShopping’s Central Square will turn into a horror movie set, and fun. From Saturday (29/10) to Monday (31/10) the space will host face painting workshops and customized mobiles, a costume contest, music and a candy hunt. Schedule details are available on the Multi app, where you need to make an appointment to participate in the free attractions. Programs run from 2pm to 8pm and vary depending on the day.

halloween fun

Saturday (29/10) also has a party for children at DF Plaza. There, the little ones will be able to find scary characters and have fun with candy hunts in the mall aisles. The Halloween spree starts at 4pm and is free and open to all audiences.

Halloween at Boulevard Shopping Brasilia

The little ones will be able to dress up and enjoy a Halloween party at Boulevard Shopping. The program takes place from 1 pm to 6 pm this Saturday (29/10) at the Riachuelo lounge and admission is free. Those who pass by will enjoy face painting, temporary tattoos and receive pieces of a puzzle that they will need to assemble to guarantee a candy kit.

Creepy Dance

The little monsters will leave the scares aside and have a lot of fun at the bailinho held by the Conjunto Nacional. From 2 pm, children will be able to enjoy a sweets hunt guided by Mexican skulls, storytelling with Cia Néia and Nando and lots of dancing with face painting, cotton candy and DJ Barata’s disco. The attractions occupy the Sustainable Space (2nd floor) and have free admission upon withdrawal of invitations through the shopping app. SONG

Brasilia Choro Club

With free indicative classification, the Clube do Choro de Brasília (SDC, Bloco G) receives Spok and Face Quarteto from 8:30 pm on Friday (28/10) and the Gente de Casa group on Saturday, also at 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale online and start at R$30.

Taguatinga Agriculture and Tourism and National Handicraft and Flower Fairs

Taguaparque will have country and pagode shows in the coming days. On Friday (28/10), the singer Léo Magalhães rocks the night after 6pm, with hits such as Fala mim (Alô) and Amor é o Caramba. Naiara Azevedo brings the sertanejo suffering in the lyrics Fica Aqui, 50 Reais and Rapariga Digital on Saturday (29/10). Who closes the program is the group Di Propósito from Brasilia, with Raiva Boa de Passar and Pesou o Rolê. The indicative classification is free and the entrance is free.

Luiza Martins

The singer Luiza Martins returns to Brasília this Friday (28/10) to command the Ressaca do DVD, which she recorded in the city last month. She brings hits such as S de Saudade and Pode Sumir to World Brasília (SIA Excerpt 3) in an event not recommended for children under 18. The house opens at 9pm and tickets start at R$40.

Music together

The Conjunto Nacional Urban Garden (3rd floor) will receive two musical attractions this Saturday (29/10). At 1 pm, Claudinha Costa e Banda brings the best of MPB, while Cris Alves e Banda guarantees lots of samba and pagoda from 3:30 pm. Entrance to the event is free and open to all audiences.

Music Season

The TV Tower Mezzanine welcomes DJs Maz and Antdot this Friday (28/10) from 11:30 pm. Tickets start at R$125 (half-price) and are on sale online. Event not recommended for under 18s. PARTIES

river I love you

Grupo Revelação, Locos and MC Don Juan rock the party that returns to Brasília this Saturday (29/10). The event starts at 4pm at Bothanic (South Sports Clubs Sector, set 17) and tickets start at R$100 (half-price), on sale online. The party is not recommended for children under 18.

Friday on the slab

Friday (28/10) will be a pagoda at UniClub (SCN, opposite Liberty Mall). The house opens at 10 pm and will feature a concert by the Brasiliense group Doze por Oito. The event is not recommended for children under 18 years of age and admission is free, with a courtesy pick-up online.THEATER

II Diversity Show+

Sesc Garagem (713/913 Sul) will host a series of presentations this Friday (28/10) and Saturday (29/10) to celebrate the different forms of diversity. The first exhibition is the play Proibido Amar, which starts at 8 pm on Friday and invites reflection on disinformation and prejudice against homosexuals. Saturday has Two Shots in One Sip at 5pm, with discussions of abusive relationships through time. To close, at 8 pm on Saturday there is A Chronicle for Those Who Shouldn’t Love, which is inspired by the student revolutions and talks about forbidden love and prejudice. Tickets cost R$20 (half-price) per show and the combo for all three costs R$30, available online. Performances are not recommended for children under 14. A Chronicle For Those Who Shouldn’t Love

Fanfare

Singer, actor and writer Ferdi performs this Friday (28/10) at Teatro dos Ventos (Rua 19 Norte, Edifício Duo Mall – Águas Claras). The artist takes the stage at 8 pm to present stories mixed with music and poetry. The indicative classification is free and admission is free. The program is part of the Multidisciplinary Fanfarra Soiree and opens space for the public to perform after the end of the show.

the bad luck is mine

Flávio Andradde, known as O Tabacudo, presents his Stand Up piece at Espaço Casa (CasaPark, mezzanine of Livraria da Travessa) this Saturday (29/10). The Pernambucano show starts at 7:30 pm and has tickets for R$40 at half price and R$80 (full price), on sale online. Not recommended for children under 16.

Sextou with Humor

The comedian TJ Fernandes animates the Friday night (28/10) in Jardim Urbano do Conjunto Nacional (3rd floor). Starting at 6:30 pm, he presents the solo show Pra Isso Eu Tiro o Chapéu, which has free admission and is free for all audiences.EXHIBITION

Omar Franco Retrospective

Until December 23, customers who pass by JK Shopping (S1 Floor, next to Smartfit escalators) will be able to see the show of 22 never-before-seen pieces by plastic artist Omar Franco. The gallery is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday, from 2pm to 8pm. The exhibition has free admission and free indicative rating.

Beyond Van Gogh

The weekend program also includes a visit to the immersive Beyond Van Gogh exhibition in the Park Shopping parking lot. The exhibition is available until October 30, Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm (sessions every 20 minutes, with the last entry being at 9:20 pm) and Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm. The indicative classification of the event is free, but children under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian, and tickets start at R$35 (half-price).

Burle Marx: Pictorial Botanist

Until October 29, Casa Albuquerque (SHIS QI 5, block C, store 9, mezzanine) will receive a selection of works by the plastic artist Roberto Burle Marx. Will be presented 40 works selected by Guilherme Wisnik in visits scheduled by phone (61) 99885-1030. Admission is free and the rating is free.OTHERS

Brasilia International Book Biennial

Until October 30, BILB occupies the Exhibition Pavilion of Parque da Cidade from 10 am to 10 pm. The program includes a book fair, chats, debates, launches and autograph sessions. Check the schedule for the last few days on the event’s website.

Santa’s Arrival

It’s still October, but Santa Claus decided that it’s time to arrive in Brasilia. The good old man makes his first appearance at Venâncio Shopping this Saturday afternoon (10/29), at 4pm. Free and open to all audiences, the event starts at 1:30 pm with a letter workshop for Santa Claus, followed by a cupcake class at 2:10 pm and the presentation of the play Mistério de Natal at 3 pm. In the space, children will also find popcorn, cotton candy and face painting.

14th LoboFest – International Film Festival

Cine Brasília (106/107 South) hosts the last days of the event this Friday (28/10) and Saturday (29/10). With free tickets and programming for different ages, the event has short and long screenings and you can check out all the attractions on Instagram @lobofestbsb. Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.