Myths about healthy lifestyle: what is true?

When a person tries to improve their lifestyle, they may encounter different obstacles and doubts. And it is that, although it is true that today we have a lot of information at our fingertips, sometimes it is difficult to distinguish which portion is of quality, contrasted and reliable. That is why today we want to uncover some myths about healthy lifestyle and conclude what is true. This will help you take the step towards improving your habits safely and effectively. Take note! The first thing we want to highlight is that the best idea will always be to consult a professional in the different fields that involve a healthy lifestyle when you don’t know how to approach a change. This will ensure you do well and really contribute to improving your health and quality of life instead of getting in the way of your goals. We firmly believe in this premise and that is why at Vikika Team we have a team of nutritionists, physical trainers and psychologists, because we know that addressing a transformation process requires different points of action and that it is not always possible to do it alone, without help and guidance. That said, we are going to uncover, in a general way, some myths in terms of healthy lifestyle that you may have heard and that you should not obey. go your own way based on your experience and gaining knowledge from reliable and official sources. Only then can you build solid foundations on which to sustain the best habits with the consequent results. Let’s go there!



Myths about healthy lifestyle

Surely this is not the first time you have received one or more of these myths about healthy lifestyle. We highlight the following:

“If I train daily, I can eat whatever I want”

A healthy lifestyle seeks, precisely, to achieve a good state of health. To achieve this, it is necessary address it from different perspectives and food is one of the most important, regardless of what you train. A nutritious and complete diet, which provides us with everything we need, is essential. Beyond the aspect of health, when we seek to achieve a physical goal, be it losing weight or gaining muscle mass, among many others, diet is, in a large percentage, a guarantee of success.

“Processed and frozen foods are not healthy”

On the one hand, you should know that there are good processed ones, you simply have to have an optimal criterion when choosing. Review, among other features, the list of ingredientscontent salt and sugar or the excess of unnecessary components in the list is essential. On the other hand, frozen foods, as long as they have the deep-frozen raw material and do not have an excessive mixture of ingredients, they will be good options and will have intact properties.

“Bread has no place in a healthy diet, it makes you fat!”

Bread can be perfectly included in a healthy diet, yes, you will have to choose between the best options. The best will always be a bread 100% wholegrain of any whole grain flour. As for the packaged ones, it will be necessary to follow the rule of the 4 ingredients: integral flour / sourdough, vinegar, yeast, salt. Refined oils, sugar or starch are not desirable.

“If I want to lose weight, I must ban carbohydrates”

This is one of the most widespread nutrition myths. Carbohydrates are foods with a bad reputation when, in fact, they make up one of the main energy sources by our body together with fats. What we must take into account is to adapt their consumption according to our needs and objectives, but never banish food without a professional opinion.

“It is bad to eat eggs every day”

Eggs are another of the foods that are followed by a bad reputation for assuming that they raise cholesterol. The reality is that it is perfectly suitable to eat them daily and they are also highly recommended in any diet, with specific exceptions. The egg is considered a reference food in terms of biological quality and provides us with practically all the minerals. Furthermore, it is a source of vitamins A, E, D and group Bfatty acids Omega 3 Y hill.

“A healthy style does not allow you to make plans, such as eating out or going out to party”

This is completely false, not only can we continue making plans, but we will enjoy them much more by being the owners of our decisions from the conscience and listening to the needs of our body. Eating out allows you to choose from a large number of healthy options, without the need to feel heavy and with a bad body afterwards; you can party and enjoy in style without having to put the body to the limit. What happens when you enter a healthy lifestyle is that the needs change and your body begins to ask for what it really needs. Stop acting automatically is the best thing that can happen to us and leisure, surrounded by people who add, one of the healthiest habits.

Dieting is boring, you always eat the same thing!

Our blog is a clear example that you can make a multitude of easy, delicious, fast and, above all, varied recipes. There are as many possibilities as creativity and that is infinite. So if someone tells you this statement or if you put it on yourself as an excuse… change the chip! There are plenty of alternatives at your fingertips.

«I have tried going to the gym and I don’t like it, sport is not for me»

There are a large number of disciplines, training methods and classes that you can do depending on your tastes and needs. Forcing a routine that you dislike is not an option, but neither is giving up physical activity because you think it is not made for you. Do not settle, keep testing and challenging your body to find what suits you best.