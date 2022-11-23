Music and well-being, what relationship do they have?

Today is the International Music Day And what better time to become aware of how much it brings us. Surely this has a great role in your life, although you may not have been aware of it until now. In addition to setting our routine in the different tasks that we carry out, music can be very present in different aspects of a healthy lifestyle, since it is capable of reaching the depths of our interior, stirring up certain emotions and giving us a push every time. time we need it. Today we talk about music and wellnessdo you think they are related? We do! In general, music is present in many moments of our lives. It can help us through a bad time, give us the push we sometimes need, motivate us when our spirits drop… And there is nothing more to do than let it play, listen and watch how our body and mind travel, disconnect and recharge. Surely you also have songs that are “people”, “moments” or “places” and this is wonderful, because they reinforce the memories of happy moments and also help to release emotions that must be outside of us to allow us to move forward. Referring to music as a stimulus that helps us connect with an internal part, we are already showing how beneficial it can be in its different styles. And it is that, from a scientific point of view, when we listen to a song that we like, the brain releases dopamine. This allows us to reduce stress and influences our mood, relaxing us and focusing on the sensations while we forget what is around us. It is for this reason that music and well-being are undoubtedly so related.

Music and well-being, the perfect couple

There are many positive contributions to listening to music and that is why it is a perfect resource within the framework of a healthy lifestyle. Numerous studies show that it influences heart rate, cognitive functions, blood pressure or breathing, among others. Let’s see then some of its great benefits for general health:

music as therapy

It is a fact that music allows connect with memories and emotions. These can be pleasant, transporting us to happy moments lived, with the best company and full of fun and joy; or less pleasant, but many times necessary, remembering complicated stages or being part of duels still unresolved. For both parties it is magnificent to be able to contact what happens inside us and free ourselves. And it is that many times, thanks to music, we can really know how we arehow we feel behind the casing that surrounds us.

music to relieve pain

Whether it is physical or emotional pain, music can influence our well-being by taking us away from negative sensations and towards a more pleasant place. This enhances the power of visualization and concentration; makes us travel reducing stress and some symptoms associated with states of anxiety or depression. When we are able to pay attention to the melody, suffering or pain becomes weaker and we can move forward with a firmer step.



Other benefits of music on well-being

In addition to what has already been mentioned, listen to music: Power abilities such as memory, concentration or creativity.

recharges us with energy and allows us to perform more, both physically and intellectually. It is able to motivate us, even in moments of discomfort or reluctance. She relaxes us, giving us calm and balance.

It helps us to connect with our needs. In its different styles, it turns the environment into a perfect moment to carry out our activities (a good read, work, train…). And you, Do you think that music and well-being are related? Have you also experienced how music helps you to be more efficient in your day to day? Do you often listen to it?