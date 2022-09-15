Motorola edge 30 for less than PLN 1600? It could be done

We are after the premiere of the new Motorola, so this is the best time to look for previous models at lower prices. Well, look for these models at lower prices, because only now their purchase is satisfactorily profitable. Let’s agree, the starting prices of the motorola edge 30 and edge 30 pro were greatly exaggerated. But if we can find the first one for less than PLN 1600, everything changes.

motorola edge 30 for less

Motorola edge 30 and motorola edge 30 pro are two of Motorola's most important smartphones from the beginning of this year. As a reminder, the flagship with the note "Pro" was priced at PLN 3799, and the exceptionally beautiful average, which reminds me of the Motorola edge 20 pro, cost PLN 2199 to start. Recently, prices have fallen sharply and in the case of this theoretically weaker skein, they stopped at the level of PLN 1999. But it's even cheaper on the Italian Amazon. And we have two options.motorola edge 30 / photo by Motorola The first option is that we choose a brand new and pre-packed piece and pay about 377 euros including shipping. It is therefore 1770 zlotys, so much cheaper than in Poland. However, if we want to leave even more on our account, we choose option number two – buying cheaper art from Amazon Warehouse. Yes, it's a used version, but in good or perfect condition. The cheapest piece will cost around 340 euros with shipping, which is less than 1,600 zlotys. And this is about 20% less than the promotional price in Poland. The price applies to the version with 8 GB and 128 GB of internal memory, in the color Meteor Gray. motorola edge 30 / photo: Amazon.it Purchases of products from this warehouse may be new or almost new, after returns, but I know from experience that there are products better than their description would suggest. A few years ago, I bought the first Google Pixel, which is still working today.