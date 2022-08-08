More pressure for Meriton with the signings

A team designed with Guedes, to usually do Y Gaya according to Gattuso, loses the most decisive player he has with Girona just around the corner. The urgency is greater as is the pressure on Meriton. As you can but it is mandatory to sign. The last games of the preseason have uncovered the shortcomings of the squad and have turned on the red light of alarm. The money received by Guedes raises the level of pressure on Lim in the market. Not because this serves to bring in a star to replace him, simply because it opens the door to balance the team. The Italian coach said that he expected “two or three” arrivals. Counting on the fingers of… a central defender, a midfielder, a winger, a striker… this Valencia lacks so many things… The times have not been the best. Although it is no less true that it is never a good time to sell to your stars. For underselling or not, but the time to sign continues to run against Valencia.