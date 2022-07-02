Monumental. A house of unique design with curved lines and large volumes

A contemporary house, with curves and exposed concrete, out of the ordinary: That idea, which started it all, came from the owners of the house, a couple who lived in the center of Buenos Aires and who at that time imagined their weekend home in Pilar. But, with a pandemic in between and with the family in full expansion, the house was finally his permanent residence.The entrance door is made of Uruguayan eucalyptus; the eave – made of iron and reinforced with tensors from above – visually cuts through the double height and follows the curved pattern (all carried out on site by Sánchez Elía SEPRA Arquitectos and Aldanondo Orcoyen Arquitectos).Daniel Karp

“Towards the front, the house presents a game of orthogonal volumes that advance and recede, in the center of which there is a curved volume that marks the entrance and functions as a central point from which the organization is articulated,” explains architect Matías Aldanondo.

To achieve it, they called on different professionals to unite visions and styles: Sánchez Elía SEPRA Arquitectos and Aldanondo Orcoyen Arquitectos were in charge of the project and construction management, while the Larralde-Spelzini Studio developed and executed the interior design, with which they finished draw a personal profile in each of the environments. Due to the height and the curved line, the Studio commissioned the design of cotton gauze curtains with a motorized system (Hunter Douglas). Daniel Karp”The great challenge was to balance the power of concrete with materials, colors and organic lines that create welcoming and functional spaces in daily dynamics.”

Cecilia Larralde and Marcela Spelzini

Built on a plot with irregular sides and open views both to the front and to the rear, the house unfolds horizontally and the double height is perceived through the huge partitioned glass windows. Brushed timbo low table 3×1.20m and 2” thick, a piece that was difficult to find (Larralde-Spelzini). Toned glass vase and candles (Rancho Deco), trays (Verbena Tienda Deco).Daniel Karp

A work of monumental dimensions that unfolds inward simple spaces for meeting, comfort and rest.

In the living room, curved armchairs custom designed by Larralde-Spelzini, with loom-woven cushions combined with leather (Verbena Tienda Deco). Jute rug and ‘Patitas’ poufs (all from Rancho Deco). At 6.50 meters high, the lamps had to be mounted on an iron plate by a team of 6 people. They were designed by the Studio and woven by hand, hung as a system at different heights. Matías Aldanondo (from Aldanondo Orcoyen Arquitectos, in charge of the project together with Sánchez Elía SEPRA Arquitectos), Cecilia Larralde and Marcela Spelzini, who carried out the interior design.Daniel Karp

The exposed concrete, with vertical boards and buñas, is present both on the exterior and in the double-height interiors –the hall and the living room– and the environments that start from there.

About the furniture that contains the home (made on site with contributions from everyone), necklaces on a pedestal (Mirador por el Mundo), candles and objects (Akelik and Surabaya). Wall lights ‘Spin C’ (Griscan), which shoot a line of light that runs the height of the room. Kitchen furniture (design by Larralde-Spelzini executed by De Otro Tiempo), ‘Linear Slim’ ceiling light (Griscan).Daniel Karp”Among neutral-style spaces, the kitchen stands out with furniture that combines Slavonian oak and green lacquer fronts , a way to mark a different accent.”

Cecilia Larralde and Marcela Spelzini, in charge of interior design

On the island, with Silestone countertop (De Stefano), decanter jug ​​(Casa Puebla Deco), ceiling lamps (Gloria Atelier Deco). For all the floors of the house they chose ‘Brera Vita Nat’ (ILVA) porcelain tile. Dining table with wooden foot and Carrara marble top (De Stefano), iron and natural leather ‘Elisa’ chairs (Las Marinas), iron and jute lamp (Gloria Atelier Deco).Daniel Karp

“First we thought about how to approach large surfaces and larger environments. Afterwards, we created a menu of colors and textures that soften and decontract the main materiality”.

In the dining roommotorized cotton gauze curtains and, in the kitchen, horizontal blinds (all by Hunter Douglas). The iron pergola that delimits the barbecue area was painted black.Daniel Karp

Initially, they planned to build only one plant. But when they decided to move here permanently, the project was expanded, taking advantage of the double height to place the rooms and a second desk above.

The exterior carpentry is sanded dark bronze anodized aluminum, with gray glass to protect the interiors from the impact of the sun and achieve privacy both in front and towards the golf course, which appears at the bottom of the land. The landscaping (design and realization) was in charge of Martina Zavalía. Natural fiber cushions (Rancho Deco), ceiling fans (From Asia), black baskets and wool blankets (Rito Deco).Daniel KarpIn the furniture sector gallery living room, curved iron armchairs with petiribí backs and ‘Panamá Outdoor’ upholstery, low tables with petiribí feet and iron tops (all from Las Marinas). In the outside diningoval table (Larralde-Spelzini) with iron and wicker chairs (Las Marinas), thread path (Rancho Deco). At the bar, stools (Ries Estudio).Daniel Karp

In addition to wooden rods, the roof has a layer of polycarbonate to prevent rainwater from passing through.

Library with bronze structure and brushed and lacquered paradise modules (MAP Carpintería), vases (Quintana Casa). Handmade sheep wool rug (Seara).Daniel KarpL-shaped armchair with off white tussor cover (Larralde-Spelzini) and, to protect it, a blue tussor throw (Tienda Mayor). Low tables with petiribí legs and microcement tops (Las Marinas), baskets (Verbena Tienda Deco). The painting, a portrait of the housewife’s pet, came from the previous house. Wooden ceiling light ‘Osado’ (Griscan). The helicoidal staircase – made of iron painted black and wooden steps, designed by the Studios – is the protagonist of the entrance hall. Handmade sheep wool rug (Seara).Daniel Karp

“The homeowners did not want a ‘canned’ interior design, but rather a proposal that had personal elements and dared to incorporate memories of trips and unique and unexpected objects”.

Next to the window, iron and leather chaise longue (Landmark), floor lamp (Griscan), horizontal wooden shutters (Hunter Douglas).Daniel Karp

“The enormous heights and the curved lines of walls and joinery posed a challenge in finding functional solutions. For us, the project required a thorough search for suppliers, logistics decisions and tailor-made equipment, which we really enjoyed.”

Desk with solid wood base and microcement top (Larralde-Spelzini). Same as those in the daily dining room, ‘Elisa’ chairs made of iron and natural leather (Las Marinas), handmade sheep wool rug (Seara), library with oven-painted iron rods and petiribí and glass modules (Larralde- Spelzini). The grove that accompanies the banks of the Luján River acts as a backdrop. At the foot of the bed, bench in solid petiribí and Kraft yarn (Larralde-Spelzini), rugs (Bay Estudio), woven puff (Akelik).Daniel KarpCanopy bed in solid petiribí (Larralde-Spelzini) and textiles (Niki Home), bedside tables in lacquered petiribí and linen (Las Marinas), hanging lamps in iron and petiribí (Alegría Hunterdeco), 100% cotton gauze curtains (Larralde-Spelzini) with a motorized system (Hunter Douglas). In the main bathroom: floor and wall cladding in ‘San Pietro Monalisa’ porcelain tile (Navarro Ache), petiribí furniture (MAP Carpintería), wooden bench (Rancho Deco). Daniel Karp Curtains designed to measure by the Studio with gender color Nº67 of Casa Almacén.Daniel KarpAll rooms have white ceilings. In the room of one of the daughtersIn addition, they were animated to a grayish blue tone on the walls. The bed-house had already been bought by the owners of the house. Handmade sheep wool rug (Seara), baskets (Verbena Tienda Deco).Daniel Karp