Modric: "We are used to suffering"

Luka Modric celebrated qualifying for the semifinals of the Champions League after “an incredible night” and an exercise in suffering that he said they are used to, and noted as “key” Carlo Ancelotti’s changes to eliminate Chelsea, current European champion. “It’s an incredible night, another great game at the Bernabéu. A defeat that tastes very sweet. We suffered, but we didn’t give up until the end. We continue to believe because despite the 0-3 we didn’t play such a bad game. Chelsea scored everything he had and we continue to trust. The coach’s changes changed the game“, assured in Movistar +. “We are used to suffering. It happened to us several times in Champions League second legs. The important thing is that we have passed and it is difficult to describe the emotions of this match”, he added. Modric was decisive giving the pass to Rodrygo with whom Real Madrid reacted and sent the game to extra time. “It’s a tremendous pride to hear the public shouting my name. I appreciate the love you have given me since the first day I arrived here. The future? Does not laugh). We are going to go year after year”. For his part, Nacho described the 2-3 as a “past” that shows what “Real Madrid is”, although he assured that they must “improve many things”. “Incredible one more night in the Bernabéu. The tie was very complicated for us and another spectacular reaction from the team. You get goosebumps every time you experience nights like this at the Bernabéu. We have many things to improve, but this is Real Madrid; They teach us to never give up. On the day of PSG, many people were waiting to kill us and today with the result against us too, ”he said on Movistar + after the match. “What Real Madrid is. Prepared to fight for everything in good and bad times. Even if we hadn’t passed, the team gave everything until the end”, he commented. A Nacho who pondered the level of Croatian Luka Modric at 36 years old: “It’s amazing, an example for players and people in general. A player who is many years old, but he is like the youngest on the team. Hopefully he will continue with us for many years, ”he declared.

Butragueño: “Hopefully Atlético can join us in the semi-finals”

Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations for Real Madrid, commented, after his team went through to the semi-finals, that “Hopefully” it is Atlético de Madrid that accompanies them in that round, for which they have to come back this Wednesday from 1-0 in the first leg against Manchester City. “Hopefully Atlético de Madrid can join us in the semifinals. It would be great for Spanish football”, he said on Movistar + after the match. “Congratulations to all of Real Madrid and the players, who, as always, in the most difficult moments have shown their pride and what that shirt and shield means to turn around a very adverse situation”, he declared. “We knew that we had a very dangerous team up front, European champions; but once again something happens in this stadium with that shirt, and the players are able to overcome any adversity. I would also like to thank the public because at the worst moment they pushed the players and that is very important for us. We have lived another magical night thanks to the public and the hearts of the players”, he analyzed. In addition, Butragueño praised Carvajal, who played as a center back from the 88th minute due to Nacho Fernández’s injury. “It is an example of what Real Madrid is. A player who grew up with us and knows our values. In a decisive match he plays in a position where I don’t know if he has played there before and behaved like a lion; this is Real Madrid”, he valued.

Rudiger: “Not many teams can come here and dominate them”

The German Antonio Rüdiger, defender of Chelsea, was proud of his team despite being eliminated at the Santiago Bernabéu, where he assured that “not many teams can come here and dominate them”. “The positive thing is that we haven’t given up, but in the calculation of the two games if you make the kind of mistakes we made, you get punished,” he told BT Sport. “The game plan was to find our No. 10s. With Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Mason (Mount) we were able to find space and we got the goal. We controlled the game and didn’t panic. I think we did pretty well. second half, we scored goals and did everything we could,” said the German defender. “It was a do-or-die game for us. Before the game, not many people believed we were going to lead 3-0. But then his individual class came to light through Modric and Benzema“.