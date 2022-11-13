Mirtha Legrand is already beating the World Cup: the thematic menu presented by Jimena Monteverde for Saturday’s guests

Mirtha Legrand’s emblematic tables, which became dinners this season, continue to give people something to talk about every weekend. In the last broadcast, the host surprised her guests with a menu inspired by Argentine customs when enjoying a new World CupThis month the twelfth edition of the World Cup will be held, which excites Argentines, above all, due to the current performance of the team since the assumption of Lionel Scaloni. Just one week before the long-awaited competition begins, Mirtha Legrand’s production chose a starter and a main course in reference to the old custom of Argentines when it comes to watching an important game in front of the television. The thematic menu that Jimena Monteverde presented for Mirtha Legrand’s guests This Saturday, the “mesaza” was made up of politicians Luis Juez and Amalia Granata , the journalists Silvia Mercado, Ángel de Brito and Pilar Ramola, and the businesswoman Rocío Oliva. At the beginning of the program, the cook Jimena Monteverde, who is in charge of the production of the dishes this season, came to present the menu.“We are beating the World Cup with today’s menu”introduced Jimena with a smile and added: “We have a minced meat, we made Pilar a veggie”, in reference to the special preparation that the Spanish analyst received.Mirtha Legrand enjoyed another “mesaza” since her return to televisionInstagram: @mirthalegrand“I heard that the bites are very expensive”said the driver with a smile and the cook limited: “They are very expensive, that’s why you have to make them at home.” to the laughter of all the guests.“We have a main menu of Argentine food snacks: some sweetbreads with humita and some empanadas from Salta made by a specialized cook”, explained the cook and concluded: “It is a tasting that beats the World Cup and for dessert a delicious flan, all made with wonderful products.” Pilar Ramola spoke and referred to the attention she received: “Thanks to me he has done something special for me because I don’t eat meat, I know that all of Argentina is going to hate me, but I haven’t eaten meat for 20 years”.“More and more people eat meat”the host concluded before the dinner begins with the “mesaza” that paid tribute to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.“Jimenita surprised us with a special menu for the World Cup”wrote the production on Mirtha Legrand’s social networks along with a photo in which the cook is seen smiling and showing the dish. Jimena Monteverde presents the menu to the guests of Mirtha LegrandInstagram: @mirthalegrandIn the Instagram post, the opinion of the program’s viewers was divided: some took the opportunity to complain about the guests and others to flatter some of them, such as the Spanish Pilar Ramola. “What a good table! Pleasure to listen to such a good debate, excellent guests, impeccable Mirtha”wrote one user. It should be noted that the The Argentine team will begin the illusion of winning the World Cup next Tuesday, November 22, when they face Saudi Arabia in Group C. That day the debut will be at 7 in the morning and possibly the menu is more like bills and mate than salami and empanadas. However, in the next two games, there will be time for the star dish since they will be played at 4:00 p.m., ideal for a snack, a snack and a cold drink. LA NACION